Home Business Wire Blend to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on...
Business Wire

Blend to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 22, 2022

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. A press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted prior to the call on the Company’s investor website at https://investor.blend.com.

The call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.blend.com. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (844) 763-8274, or (412) 717-9224 for international callers. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed at the same website or by dialing (877) 344-7529, or (412) 317-0088 for international callers. The replay will be available through April 1, 2022 using the access code 7624623.

About Blend

Blend is the infrastructure powering the future of banking. Financial providers — from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks — use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit blend.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact: Dan Smith; dsmith@blend.com; (571) 999-3058

Media Contact: Erin Bergamo-Tacy, ebergamo-tacy@blend.com

Articoli correlati

Radius Global Infrastructure Reports 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenue Growth of 48% YoY NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) (“Radius” or the “Company”), one of the...
Continua a leggere

Fastly to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud network provider, today announced that Chief Executive...
Continua a leggere

IHS Towers Appoints Colby Synesael as Senior Vice President of Communications

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) (“IHS Towers”), one of the largest independent owners, operators and...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Radius Global Infrastructure Reports 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire