Blend Named a 2026 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage Award Winner for Seventh Consecutive Year

Technology recognition underscores Blend's continued leadership in mortgage technology transformation and commitment to meaningful innovation.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BLND #BLND--Blend (NYSE: BLND), a leading digital origination platform for banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders, today announced that it has been named a 2026 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage award winner. Blend's seventh year of recognition highlights the company's ongoing commitment to advancing mortgage technology and delivering measurable impact for financial institutions nationwide.

The HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage awards recognize the most innovative technology companies serving the U.S. mortgage industry. Winners are selected based on their technological contributions, impact on the mortgage process, and demonstrated value to lenders and borrowers. The program highlights companies that are transforming the lending experience through cutting-edge solutions.

"Being recognized by HousingWire for seven consecutive years validates our unwavering dedication at Blend to deliver purposeful technology that goes beyond streamlining operations to really elevate the borrower experience," said John Whipple, Head of Product at Blend. "Our platform continues to evolve alongside, and often ahead of, industry needs, and our Intelligent Origination system is an example of AI’s transformative impact on lending."

Blend powers nearly $1.2 trillion in loan applications across hundreds of banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders. The company's agentic AI model, Intelligent Origination, enables autonomous validation, discrepancy detection, and real time next-step execution, helping financial institutions improve operational efficiency while retaining quality control across every loan.

About Blend

Blend Labs Inc., (NYSE: BLND) is a leading origination platform for digital banking solutions. Financial providers—from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Learn more at blend.com.

