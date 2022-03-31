Blend Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Revenue Growth Driven by Blend Platform Segment

Full Year 2022 Revenue Guidance Reflects Expected 35% Mortgage Industry Volume Decline from Full Year 2021 Level

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. In addition, the company provided its full year and first quarter 2022 revenue guidance on a consolidated basis and for its two reporting segments.

“Blend achieved major milestones in 2021, including our IPO, and a large acquisition for our marketplace offerings. We also grew our mortgage banking market share, multi-product customers and total revenues,” said Nima Ghamsari, Head of Blend. ”As a result, full year Blend Platform revenue grew by 41% from 2020 to 2021, despite a decline in U.S. mortgage industry origination volumes. We also continued to invest in new products to diversify our business into consumer banking products such as home equity, deposit accounts, and personal loans.”

“With rapidly increasing inflation and sharply higher interest rates, leading industry analysts are projecting a sharp decrease in mortgage loan origination volumes in 2022 from historically high levels. This expected 35% decline will clearly create strong headwinds for Blend. Nonetheless, we expect Blend Mortgage Banking will continue to grow market share through 2022. In addition, we expect our Consumer Banking and Marketplace business will show strong revenue growth.”

“As we navigate through this rapid mortgage industry reset, our priorities are to drive customer adoption of our expanding software solutions while prudently managing our costs in line with evolving market realities. Doing this effectively will enable us to create long-term value for our customers and for our shareholders.”

Financial Highlights

Full year 2021 total revenue of $234.5 million (Pro Forma full year 2021 revenue of $363.6 million)

4Q21 total revenue of $81.0 million

4Q21 Blend Platform segment revenue of $36.5 million, up 19% year-over-year, including: 4Q21 Consumer Banking and Marketplace revenue of $6.3 million, up 46% year-over-year 4Q21 Mortgage Banking revenue of $29.1 million, up 14% year-over-year despite estimated fourth quarter 2021 industry-wide decline of approximately 35% in mortgage loan origination volumes from a year earlier

4Q21 Title365 segment revenue of $44.4 million

Mortgage banking estimated market share increased by approximately 5 percentage points to 15% at year-end 2021, from 10% at year-end 2020

Fourth Quarter Customer and Product Achievements

Increased our total customer base by 10 accounts

Accelerated growth of Verification of Income solution with approximately 50 live customers and more than 100 customers signed to date

Drove strong growth in volumes, utilization rates and revenues in Blend Close

4Q21 total banking capacity of over 5.3 million, up approximately 25% year-over-year

Fourth Quarter Financial Summary

Fourth quarter revenue totaled $81.0 million. Blend Platform segment revenue was $36.5 million, up $5.9 million, or 19% year-over-year, highlighted by an increase of more than $2.0 million, or 46%, in Consumer Banking and Marketplace revenue. Mortgage Banking revenue grew by $3.5 million, or 14% year-over-year. This growth in Mortgage Banking revenue, despite industry headwinds, was driven by the positive effects of significant new customer wins and gains in Blend market share of total U.S. mortgage industry volumes. Title365 segment revenue totaled $44.4 million.

Fourth quarter cost of revenue totaled $46.0 million, an increase of $37.3 million, or 424%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily resulting from the inclusion of $31.9 million in Title365 costs. Blend Platform cost of revenue totaled $14.1 million, an increase of $5.3 million, or 61%, primarily due to a $2.9 million increase in personnel-related expenses attributable to increased headcount, a $1.7 million increase in third-party hosting costs and software licenses relating to additional hosting services correlating with increased revenue growth, and a $0.7 million increase in professional and outside services to support our continued growth and expanded operations.

Fourth quarter gross profit totaled $34.9 million, an increase of $13.1 million, or 60%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Blend Platform segment gross profit was $22.4 million, up $0.6 million, or 3% year-over-year. Title365 segment gross profit was $12.5 million.

GAAP loss from operations was $59.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of $16.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year Financial Summary

Full year revenue totaled $234.5 million, an increase of $138.5 million, or 144%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. Blend Platform segment revenue totaled $135.6 million, reflecting an increase of $39.5 million, or 41%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. Title365 segment revenue totaled $98.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021.

Full year cost of revenue totaled $118.5 million, an increase of $84.2 million, or 246%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. Blend Platform segment cost of revenue totaled $49.9 million, an increase of $15.6 million, or 46%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. Title365 segment cost of revenue totaled $68.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021.

Full year gross profit totaled $116.0 million, an increase of $54.2 million, or 88%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. Blend Platform segment gross profit was $85.6 million. Title365 segment gross profit was $30.3 million.

GAAP loss from operations was $197.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to a loss of $75.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At December 31, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $547.2 million compared to $151.7 million at December 31, 2020. Total outstanding principal on the Company’s debt as of December 31, 2021 was $225.0 million. At December 31, 2021, the Company had available capacity under its revolving credit facility of $25.0 million.

Full Year 2022 Revenue Guidance $ in millions Blend Platform Title365 Blend Labs, Inc.



(Consolidated) Full Year 2022 Revenue Guidance $140-150 $90-100 $230-250

Blend 2022 revenue guidance reflects the following:

Continued U.S. economic growth and Federal Reserve interest rate and open market policy actions in the context of current market expectations.

U.S. mortgage market origination volumes declining approximately 35% from their 2021 level, as forecast by Fannie Mae and the Mortgage Bankers Association.

2022 Blend Platform segment revenue reflects slightly lower full year Mortgage Banking revenue from full year 2021 levels, driven by the expected decline in U.S. mortgage market origination volumes in 2022. This is expected to be mostly offset by market share gains in the Company’s mortgage banking business.

2022 Blend Platform segment revenue reflects over 100% growth in Consumer Banking and Marketplace revenue, including the expected transition of approximately $15.0 million in revenues from the Title365 segment to the Blend Platform segment, as customers transition to the Blend Title solution (a component of Consumer Banking and Marketplace revenue). This transition is anticipated to commence in mid-2022.

First Quarter 2022 Revenue Guidance

First quarter 2022 consolidated revenue is expected to be $63 million to $66 million, reflecting a modest decline in Blend Platform segment revenues from their first quarter 2021 level, and a decline of approximately 20% in the Title365 segment revenues from their fourth quarter 2021 level.

About Blend

Blend is the infrastructure powering the future of banking. Financial providers — from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks — use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit blend.com.

Blend Labs, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 213,082 $ 41,092 Marketable securities 334,147 110,631 Trade and other receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,371 and $0, respectively 34,076 14,981 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,713 19,268 Restricted cash — 173 Total current assets 613,018 186,145 Property and equipment, net 6,155 4,594 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,713 12,685 Intangible assets, net 173,008 1,208 Goodwill 287,228 — Deferred contract costs 4,178 5,414 Restricted cash, non-current 5,358 5,023 Other non-current assets 8,828 676 Total assets $ 1,112,486 $ 215,745 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,160 $ 3,437 Deferred revenue 8,068 13,622 Accrued compensation 18,140 9,060 Other current liabilities 27,662 8,910 Total current liabilities 60,030 35,029 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 14,607 14,004 Other non-current liabilities 13,415 3,375 Debt, non-current, net 213,843 — Total liabilities 301,895 52,408 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Redeemable noncontrolling interest 35,949 — Stockholders’ equity: Founders Convertible Preferred Stock and Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.00001 par value: no shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; 128,123 (Founders Convertible Preferred Stock 1,026, Convertible Preferred Stock 127,097) shares authorized as of December 31, 2020; 122,379 (Founders Convertible Preferred Stock 1,026, Convertible Preferred Stock 121,353) shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020; aggregate liquidation preference of $387,841 (Founders Convertible Preferred Stock nil, Convertible Preferred Stock $387,841) as of December 31, 2020 — 385,225 Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value: 200,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; no shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020. — — Class A, Class, B and Class C Common Stock, $0.00001 par value: 3,000,000 (Class A 1,800,000, Class B 600,000, Class C 600,000) shares authorized as of December 31, 2021; 230,325 (Class A 217,691, Class B 12,633, Class C 0) shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; no shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020; pre-IPO Class A and pre-IPO Class B Common Stock, $0.00001 par value; no shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; 371,495 (pre-IPO Class A 143,162, pre-IPO Class B 228,333) shares authorized as of December 31, 2020; 47,948 (pre-IPO Class A 15,039, pre-IPO Class B 32,909) shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 2 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,218,213 50,968 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (808 ) (5 ) Accumulated deficit (442,765 ) (272,852 ) Total stockholders’ equity 774,642 163,337 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ equity $ 1,112,486 $ 215,745

Blend Labs, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 80,990 $ 30,629 $ 234,495 $ 96,029 Cost of revenue 46,045 8,784 118,506 34,289 Gross profit 34,945 21,845 115,989 61,740 Operating expenses: Research and development 28,740 15,187 92,216 55,503 Sales and marketing 27,984 14,257 84,077 51,420 General and administrative 34,314 8,452 128,802 30,108 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,772 — 8,136 — Total operating expenses 94,810 37,896 313,231 137,031 Loss from operations (59,865 ) (16,051 ) (197,242 ) (75,291 ) Interest expense (5,664 ) — (11,279 ) — Other income (expense), net 110 73 493 700 Loss before income taxes (65,419 ) (15,978 ) (208,028 ) (74,591 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (6,092 ) (6 ) 38,886 (26 ) Net loss (71,511 ) (15,984 ) (169,142 ) (74,617 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (176 ) — (771 ) — Net loss attributable to Blend Labs, Inc. $ (71,687 ) $ (15,984 ) $ (169,913 ) $ (74,617 ) Less: Accretion of RNCI to redemption value (1,430 ) — (1,430 ) — Net loss attributable to Blend Labs, Inc. common stockholders $ (73,117 ) $ (15,984 ) $ (171,343 ) $ (74,617 ) Net loss per share attributable to Blend Labs, Inc. common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (1.30 ) $ (1.89 ) Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss per share: Basic and diluted 227,947 53,393 131,985 39,407 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (71,511 ) $ (15,984 ) $ (169,142 ) $ (74,617 ) Unrealized loss on marketable securities (711 ) (25 ) (794 ) (98 ) Foreign currency translation loss (9 ) — (9 ) — Comprehensive loss (72,231 ) (16,009 ) (169,945 ) (74,715 ) Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest (176 ) — (771 ) — Comprehensive loss attributable to Blend Labs, Inc. $ (72,407 ) $ (16,009 ) $ (170,716 ) $ (74,715 )

