Blaize Partners With Korea Telecom to Bring AI Transformation to Industrial and Enterprise Customers

Delivers AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) edge technology for autonomous driving, robotics, and mobility AI vision surveillance management

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blaize® today announced a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding with Korea Telecom (KT) — Korea’s leading AI, big data, and cloud service provider. The strategic collaboration brings AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) edge device technical development cooperation for autonomous driving, robotics, and mobility AI vision surveillance management. Blaize and KT intend to coordinate, promote, and support the advancement of manufacturing and services requirements of AI development and education for on-device technology for AI market creation in Korea. The MOU will bolster their united relationship and foster a more robust channel for exchanging views on AIoT edge device manufacturing requirements.

KT plans to expand the development of on-device AI products at the terminal end that can minimize data usage and implement various functions to strengthen the AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) service business that combines AI and IoT technology.

For this, Blaize’s tightly coupled software and small form factor, low power, and high-speed data processing hardware deliver an end-to-end efficient, usable AI edge workflow that will help KT expand its AIoT efforts.

Through collaboration with development hardware partners like Blaize, KT plans to commercialize specialized terminals and services, such as intelligent IoT routing equipment, micro-mobility services incorporating AIoT technology, and AIoT autonomous driving logistics transport devices for use in distribution, logistics, and smart factories.

“Our expanded collaboration with KT in AIoT edge business advances our shared understanding of technical development in some of the key Blaize markets — automotive, mobility, and smart vision,” said Dinakar Munagala, CEO and Co-founder of Blaize. “We look forward to further extending Blaize hardware and software solutions, serving the 5G+, MEC, and cloud-based AIoT markets.”

About KT



KT is the largest telecommunications company in South Korea. It began life as Korea Telecommunications Authority, established in 1981. As Korea’s largest ISP business, KT is engaged in ICT, financial business, urban broadcasting service business, and other businesses. In addition to continuous growth in core businesses such as wireless communication, high-speed Internet, and IPTV, it is also generating results in B2B growth businesses such as IDC, cloud, and AI/DX. Listed NYSE as KT

About Blaize



Blaize is a leading provider of a proprietary purpose-built, full-stack hardware architecture and low-code/no-code software platform that enables edge AI processing solutions at the network’s edge for computing in multiple large and rapidly-growing markets — automotive, mobility, retail, security, industrial automation, medical devices, and many others. Blaize’s novel solution solves the technical problem that edge AI processing requires across those verticals — very low latency and high thermal and power efficiency — which previously relied on retrofitting sub-optimized AI solutions designed more for data centers and the cloud. Blaize has previously raised over $180MM from strategic investors such as DENSO, Daimler, Magna, and Samsung, and financial investors such as Franklin Templeton, Temasek, GGV, and others. With headquarters in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has teams in San Jose (CA) and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Manila (Philippines), and Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), with 300+ employees worldwide. www.blaize.com. Follow Blaize on Twitter (@blaizeinc) and LinkedIn (Blaize).

