Blaize Appoints Stephen Patak as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Go-to-Market Execution

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZAI, NASDAQ: BZAIW) (“Blaize”), a leading AI infrastructure provider powering next-gen intelligent systems, today announced the appointment of Stephen Patak as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Patak will lead Blaize’s global revenue and go-to-market execution as the company expands real-world AI deployments across public and private sector markets.

Blaize has reached a pivotal stage of growth, with its AI platform progressing from proof-of-concept into early customer deployments and design wins. The appointment of a CRO reflects the company’s continued investment in strengthening its commercial leadership to support sustained growth and expansion.

Patak brings more than 25 years of experience building and leading high-performing sales and partner organizations for infrastructure and enterprise technology companies. He has led go-to-market execution across developed and emerging markets, driving commercialization of complex platforms and durable revenue growth. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Nile, where he successfully scaled secure, AI-powered networking delivered as a service. Previously, he held senior revenue leadership roles at Ubicquia and Extreme Networks, and spent 15 years at Cisco in sales leadership roles across the U.S. and Asia Pacific, including as Managing Director of Cisco’s Service Provider business in Asia Pacific, Japan, and China.

“As AI moves from the data center into real-world environments, customers face new operational realities such as uptime, integration with existing systems, and how those systems perform over time,” said Dinakar Munagala, Co-founder and CEO of Blaize. “Those realities change what success looks like for the teams supporting those deployments. Stephen’s proven track record of leadership and his ability to scale organizations in complex, high-growth environments will be instrumental as we accelerate our global expansion.”

“What attracted me to Blaize is the opportunity to help scale a company that is moving AI from concept into real-world deployment,” said Patak. “Blaize is working with cloud service providers, next-generation AI cloud operators, and infrastructure partners across both public and private sectors, to make AI part of core platforms, not just an experiment. That’s a compelling stage to join, and I’m looking forward to working with the team as Blaize continues to expand.”

About Blaize

Blaize provides a full-stack programmable processor architecture suite and low-code/no-code software platform that enables AI processing solutions for high-performance computing at the network’s edge and in the data center. Blaize specializes in delivering Practical AI solutions through its hybrid, programmable, and efficient AI inference platform, designed for real-world applications. Blaize AI solutions deliver real-time insights and decision-making capabilities at low power consumption, high efficiency, minimal size, and low cost. Headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California, Blaize has more than 220 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit www.blaize.com or follow us on LinkedIn @blaizeinc.

