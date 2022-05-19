Home Business Wire Blade Air Mobility to Present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global...
Business Wire

Blade Air Mobility to Present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (“Blade” or the “Company,” NASDAQ: BLDE) a technology-powered global air mobility platform, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Rob Wiesenthal, will present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 3:10 pm ET. A webcast of the event will be available at the link HERE. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation on the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.blade.com/news-events.

About Blade

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the Company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft for its passenger routes and is also one of the largest air medical transporters of human organs for transplant in the world. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA” or “eVTOL”), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

For more information, visit https://ir.blade.com/.

Contacts

Press:

For Media Relations
Lee Gold

Press@Blade.com

Investor Relations
Ravi Jani

Investors@blade.com

