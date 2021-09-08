Home Business Wire Blade Air Mobility to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Virtual Technology Conference
Blade Air Mobility to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Virtual Technology Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq:BLDE), a technology-powered global air mobility platform, today announced that CEO, Rob Wiesenthal, will attend the Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference on Thursday, September 9th. The Company’s fireside chat presentation will be hosted at 4:30 PM ET. A webcast of the event will be available here.

About Blade Urban Air Mobility

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA” or “eVTOL”), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

Phil Denning / Nora Flaherty

BladeMediaRelations@icrinc.com

Mike Callahan / Tom Cook

BladeIR@icrinc.com

