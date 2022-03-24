BlackSwan Technologies Wins Most Innovative Knowledge Graph Implementation at A-Team Innovation Awards 2022

BlackSwan’s ELEMENT™ has been recognised by A-Team Group for maximising the potential of knowledge graph technology

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Cloud enterprise software leader BlackSwan Technologies has won the category for the Most Innovative Implementation of Knowledge Graph Technologies at the 2022 A-Team Insight Innovation Awards. The company was recognised for enabling financial institutions to harness the full potential of knowledge graph technology for expert-level decision making.





The A-Team Innovation Awards celebrate innovative projects and teams across the vendor and practitioner communities that leverage emerging technologies to deliver solutions that help financial institutions solve data and technology challenges in capital markets.

This year’s nominations were reviewed by A-Team Group’s editorial team and independent expert advisory board, including executives in Compliance and in Innovation at ING and Societe Generale, respectively. The evaluation criteria included the depth of involvement in the capital markets and the ability to deliver transformative change, faster speed to market, and a competitive edge.

BlackSwan Technologies’ flagship product ELEMENT™ streamlines the construction of knowledge graph applications through the use of Knowledge Mesh – an advanced implementation of the Data Fabric concept. In this framework, the knowledge graphs connect relevant information about entities, such as individuals and organisations, and all the relationships between them in one conceptual map. This creates context and transparency around decisions.

ELEMENT’s Knowledge Mesh is an advanced, domain-driven infrastructure consisting of metadata and tools for data management and integration. The Knowledge Mesh capabilities enable data virtualisation, allowing data to reside at source across different business units, while being readily available for consumption. It allows organisations to swiftly maintain data models and overcome the cumbersome approach of starting from scratch to capture domain context, thus streamlining the development of knowledge graphs.

CEO, Michael Ouliel said: “We’re honoured to be recognised by the A-Team Innovation Awards for enabling enterprises to contextualise massive amounts of data. This allows decision-makers to gain insights of unparalleled breadth and precision. The recognition reflects our commitment to empowering organisations to address complex challenges through insight-driven innovation.”

ELEMENT is used by leading global financial institutions to develop knowledge graph applications for a range of domains, including Customer 360, Market Data, Financial Crime Compliance, Underwriting, and Cyber Security.

The company’s growing list of awards and accolades include two listings in the 2021 Gartner Hype Cycles for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science/ML, the 2021 AI Tech Award for the Big Data AI category by AI DevWorld, the 2021 RegTech Insight USA Award for Best KYC On-Boarding, and the 2021 Risk Technology Awards for Anti-Money Laundering Product of the Year and Anti-Fraud Product of the Year.

About BlackSwan Technologies



BlackSwan Technologies is reinventing enterprise software through Agile Intelligence for the Enterprise – a fusion of data, artificial intelligence, and cloud technologies that provides unparalleled business value. Our multi-tiered enterprise offerings include the award-winning platform-as-a-service, ELEMENT™, which enables organisations to build enterprise AI applications at scale for any domain quickly and at a fraction of the cost of alternatives. BlackSwan and its global partners also provide industry-proven applications that are ready-made and fully customisable for rapid ROI. These offerings are generating billions of dollars in economic value through digital transformation at renowned global brands. The private company maintains gravity centres in the UK, Europe, Israel, the US, and Sri Lanka. For more information, visit blackswantechnologies.ai.

Contacts

Scott Lichtman | info@blackswan-technologies.com | +1 (203)-747-8557