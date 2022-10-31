<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire BlackSky to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

BlackSky to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BKSY #earnings–BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) management team will participate in three investor conferences in November 2022:

  • Deutsche Bank 2022 Global Space Summit

    Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

    Panel discussion: 9:00 AM EST

    Company presentation: 2:15 PM EST

    One-on-one meetings: available all day

    Location: Virtual
  • NYSE Industrials Investor Access Day

    One-on-one meetings: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

    Location: Virtual
  • Roth Capital 11th Annual Technology Event

    One-on-one meetings: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

    Location: New York City, NY

For more information about each conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact the sales representatives at the sponsoring firm. The company presentation will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting BlackSky’s investor relations website at http://ir.blacksky.com.

About BlackSky Technology Inc.

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world.

BlackSky designs, owns and operates one of the industry’s leading low earth orbit small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when our customers need it. BlackSky’s Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky’s constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that our customers require.

BlackSky is relied upon by U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on Twitter.

Contacts

Investors
Aly Bonilla

abonilla@blacksky.com

Media
Pauly Cabellon

pcabellon@blacksky.com

Articoli correlati

FiscalNote Introduces EU Issue Tracker Services and Upgrades Industry-Leading EUIT Platform to Enhance Customer Results and Grow EU Business

Business Wire Business Wire -
World’s Leading Law Firms, Non-Profits, Associations, and Corporations - Such as Nestle, Intel and PepsiCo - Rely on the...
Continua a leggere

WiSA Technologies Has Retained Advisor to Explore Strategic Alternatives

Business Wire Business Wire -
BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation...
Continua a leggere

Rockwell Automation Completes Acquisition of CUBIC

Business Wire Business Wire -
Transaction expands global reach for intelligent motor control center offering MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

FiscalNote Introduces EU Issue Tracker Services and Upgrades Industry-Leading EUIT Platform to Enhance Customer...

Business Wire