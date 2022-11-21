BlackSky to Participate at the Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley Investor Conferences

Management will also present at the SumZero Space Webcast

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BKSY #earnings–BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) management team will participate in three upcoming investor events:

Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference



Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022



Fireside chat: 3:30 PM EST



One-on-one meetings: available all day



Location: Palm Beach, FL

Morgan Stanley 5th Annual Space Summit



Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022



Panel discussion: 1:30 PM EST



One-on-one meetings: available all day



Location: New York City, NY

SumZero Space Webcast



Date: Tuesday, December 13, 2022



Company presentation: 3:00 PM EST



Location: Virtual

For more information about each event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact the sales representatives at the sponsoring firm. The company presentation will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting BlackSky’s investor relations website at http://ir.blacksky.com.

About BlackSky Technology Inc.



BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world.

BlackSky designs, owns and operates one of the industry’s leading low earth orbit small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when our customers need it. BlackSky’s Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky’s constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that our customers require.

BlackSky is relied upon by U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on Twitter.

Contacts

Investors

Aly Bonilla



VP, Investor Relations



abonilla@blacksky.com

Media

Pauly Cabellon



Director, External Communications



pcabellon@blacksky.com