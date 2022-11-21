<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire BlackSky to Participate at the Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley Investor Conferences
Business Wire

BlackSky to Participate at the Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

Management will also present at the SumZero Space Webcast

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BKSY #earnings–BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) management team will participate in three upcoming investor events:

  • Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference

    Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

    Fireside chat: 3:30 PM EST

    One-on-one meetings: available all day

    Location: Palm Beach, FL
  • Morgan Stanley 5th Annual Space Summit

    Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

    Panel discussion: 1:30 PM EST

    One-on-one meetings: available all day

    Location: New York City, NY
  • SumZero Space Webcast

    Date: Tuesday, December 13, 2022

    Company presentation: 3:00 PM EST

    Location: Virtual

For more information about each event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact the sales representatives at the sponsoring firm. The company presentation will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting BlackSky’s investor relations website at http://ir.blacksky.com.

About BlackSky Technology Inc.

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world.

BlackSky designs, owns and operates one of the industry’s leading low earth orbit small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when our customers need it. BlackSky’s Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky’s constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that our customers require.

BlackSky is relied upon by U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on Twitter.

Contacts

Investors
Aly Bonilla

VP, Investor Relations

abonilla@blacksky.com

Media
Pauly Cabellon

Director, External Communications

pcabellon@blacksky.com

Articoli correlati

“TOP MISTAKES MADE BY MANAGERS GOING DIGITAL” – New Book by Alexandra Jankovich of SparkOptimus Reveals

Business Wire Business Wire -
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interview with Alexandra Jankovich about her firm’s new book "Disruption in Action”. Question: Many traditional companies, despite trying to...
Continua a leggere

Juniper Research: AI-Enabled Financial Fraud Detection Spend to Exceed $10 Billion by 2027, as Businesses Seek to Combat Increasingly Sophisticated Fraudulent Attacks

Business Wire Business Wire -
BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#frauddetectionindustry--A new study from Juniper Research has found global business spend on AI-enabled financial fraud detection and...
Continua a leggere

Biggest Edition of China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) Concludes in Shenzhen, China

Business Wire Business Wire -
A reputed exhibition and trade platform to gain insights into the hi-tech trends and attract financing SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--The 24th...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

“TOP MISTAKES MADE BY MANAGERS GOING DIGITAL” – New Book by Alexandra Jankovich of...

Business Wire