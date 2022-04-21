BlackSky to Host First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BlackSky Technology Inc. (“BlackSky” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BKSY) will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 results and its business outlook on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 8:30 AM ET. A press release with BlackSky’s financial results will be released in advance of the conference call that same day.

To access the call, participants should dial 1-877-589-7299 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8778 (international) at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. To hear a live web simulcast or to listen to the archived webcast following completion of the call, please click here or visit the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.blacksky.com and then select “News & Events” to access the link to the webcast. To listen to a replay of the conference call, please dial 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415 using access code 13729486. The audio replay will be available from approximately 12:30 PM ET on May 11, 2022, through May 25, 2022.

About BlackSky Technology Inc.

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. Leveraging its own satellite constellation and harnessing the world’s emerging sensor networks, the Company monitors the activities and locations worldwide that matter most to its customers. BlackSky’s on-demand constellation of proprietary satellites, together with the sensors in its partners’ constellations, are capable of imaging targeted locations on Earth multiple times a day in a variety of conditions. The data collected from BlackSky’s satellites and other sources populates BlackSky’s proprietary data lake and platform. Cutting-edge computer techniques, including machine learning and artificial intelligence, allow BlackSky’s customers to derive unique and commercially valuable insights, providing them with a first-to-know advantage. BlackSky’s suite of real-time geospatial intelligence products can be integrated into a customer’s system or made available through BlackSky’s Spectra platform using a laptop and internet connection. The Company’s variety of pricing and utilization options enables customers to customize their first-to-know experience. For more information, visit www.blacksky.com.

