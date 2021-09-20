Home Business Wire BlackSky Hires Business Development Leader as Chief Revenue Officer
BlackSky Hires Business Development Leader as Chief Revenue Officer

J.R. Riordan to Lead New Business at Geospatial Intelligence Company

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BlackSky Technology Inc. (“BlackSky”), a leading technology platform providing real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, today announced that J.R. Riordan will be its Chief Revenue Officer effective September 20, 2021. Mr. Riordan is a former military strategist and policy expert with deep experience in the space and geospatial intelligence markets. He will be based in BlackSky’s headquarters in Herndon, VA. and will be responsible for overseeing revenue operations, strategic partnerships and sales activities.


“With a professional background in both defense and geospatial intelligence, J.R. will be an outstanding addition to BlackSky’s expanded executive leadership team,” said Brian E. O’Toole, CEO of BlackSky. “As our chief revenue officer, J.R. will play a pivotal role in building and sustaining our customer pipeline and strengthening our business development operations so that we can deliver first-to-know insights to more customers around the globe.”

Before joining BlackSky, Mr. Riordan was a senior vice president at Parsons Corporation for the company’s space and geospatial intelligence business. Prior to that, he was a professional staff member on the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services where he led the congressional establishment of the United States Space Force and provided oversight expertise for nuclear and strategic forces, arms control and non-proliferation programs. Previously, Mr. Riordan has supported the warfighter in multiple military, civil and commercial leadership roles both in the Department of Defense and the geospatial industry.

“I’m looking forward to expanding BlackSky’s pipeline of global customers and bolstering its business development efforts,” said J.R. Riordan, Chief Revenue Officer at BlackSky. “There’s a clear demand for actionable insights and geospatial intelligence that can drive informed decision-making and I’m excited to be part of a dynamic company within a burgeoning industry.”

About BlackSky Technology Inc.

BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY) is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky monitors activities and facilities worldwide by harnessing the world’s emerging sensor networks and leveraging its own satellite constellation. BlackSky processes millions of data elements daily from its constellation as well as a variety of space, IoT, and terrestrial-based sensors and data feeds. BlackSky’s on-demand constellation of satellites can image a location multiple times throughout the day. BlackSky monitors for pattern-of-life anomalies to produce alerts and enhance situational awareness. BlackSky’s monitoring service, Spectra AI, is powered by cutting-edge compute techniques including machine learning, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and natural language processing. BlackSky’s global monitoring solution is available via a simple subscription and requires no IT infrastructure or setup.

