BlackSky Files Prospectus Supplement to Registration Statement

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BKSYBlackSky (NYSE: BKSY), a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, today announced that it is filing a prospectus supplement to its S-1 Registration Statement (the “Prospectus”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). No new share or warrant issuances are being made as part of the prospectus supplement, nor are any additional shares being registered for resale.

This prospectus supplement updates the Prospectus with the information contained in our February 22, 2022 release wherein the Company reported its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. In addition, the prospectus supplement updates information regarding selling shareholders through the date of the filing to account for distributions made by one of our stockholders.

For more detail on the shares and warrants, please see the S-1 available on BlackSky’s investor relations webpage or the SEC’s website.

About BlackSky Technology Inc.

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. Leveraging its own satellite constellation and harnessing the world’s emerging sensor networks, the Company monitors activities and locations worldwide, identifying the critical changes that matter most to its customers. BlackSky’s on-demand constellation of proprietary satellites, coupled with partner sensors, are capable of imaging targeted locations on Earth multiple times a day in a variety of conditions. The data collected from BlackSky’s satellites and other sources populates BlackSky’s proprietary data lake and fuels its Spectra AI platform. Cutting-edge computer techniques, including machine learning and artificial intelligence, allow BlackSky’s customers to derive unique and commercially valuable insights, providing them with a first-to-know advantage. BlackSky’s suite of real-time geospatial intelligence products can be integrated into a customer’s system or made available through BlackSky’s Spectra platform using a laptop and internet connection. The Company’s variety of pricing and utilization options enables customers to customize their first-to-know experience. For more information, visit www.blacksky.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Aly Bonilla

abonilla@blacksky.com
561-777-3211

Media Contact
Pauly Cabellon

pcabellon@blacksky.com
202-997-1443

