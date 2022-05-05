Blackpoint Cyber Announces Launch of New Podcast, The Unfair Fight, Hosted by Founder and CEO Jon Murchison

ELLICOT CITY, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackpoint Cyber, a leading technology focused cybersecurity company, today announced the official launch of its new podcast, The Unfair Fight, hosted by founder and CEO Jon Murchison, a former NSA computer operations expert and IT professional who spent more than a decade executing high-priority national security missions.

The Unfair Fight welcomes cybersecurity experts, government leaders, and other highly influential individuals to participate in compelling conversations on geopolitics, high-level performance in diverse fields, entrepreneurship, and the current cybersecurity landscape, analyzing how these themes intersect. Previous episodes feature Ambassador Larry Butler, a 40-year civil servant with the Department of State, Brian Dykstra, CEO of Atlantic Data Forensics, David Rushmer, Blackpoint’s recently appointed head of threat research and David Sears, Author and Former U.S. Navy SEAL officer.

Upcoming guests include:

Phyllis Lee, Senior Director for Center for Internet Security (CIS) Controls

George St-Pierre, World MMA Champion

New episodes of The Unfair Fight podcast will be released bimonthly and are available on all major podcast streaming services.

WHO: Blackpoint Cyber

WHAT: The Unfair Fight Podcast

WHEN: Episodes to be released bimonthly

WHERE: https://theunfairfight.libsyn.com/

About Blackpoint

Blackpoint Cyber offers the only world-class, nation state-grade cybersecurity ecosystem serving the MSP community. Using its own proprietary technology and SOC, Blackpoint’s true 24/7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service not only detects breaches earlier than any other solution on the market, but also provides an actual response rather than just an alert to keep your and your clients’ networks safe from widespread damage.

Contacts

PR Contact

Kara Lewis



443.671.4370



klewis@blackpointcyber.com

https://blackpointcyber.com/