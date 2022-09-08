Blackmagic Design Announces New Ultimatte 12 Models

New family of legendary Ultimatte 12 keyers allow customers to build photorealistic composites and virtual sets at a more affordable price!

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#6k—Blackmagic Design today announced 4 new models of Ultimatte 12 real time compositing processors that are all designed for creating the next generation of broadcast graphics. Also announced was a new Ultimatte Software Control app for Mac and Windows that’s available for download free of charge. This software lets you control all Ultimatte 12 models without the additional cost of a hardware control panel.





Ultimatte 12 models will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design IBC 2022 stand 7.C49.

The new Ultimatte 12 models are designed at lower cost while retaining the same high quality processing for incredible edge handling, greater color separation, amazing color fidelity and better spill suppression. There are 4 new models, Ultimatte 12 HD, Ultimatte 12 4K and a massive Ultimatte 12 8K model. This allows customers to get an Ultimatte 12 for the television standard they are using.

In addition to these 3 models, there is a lower cost Ultimatte 12 HD Mini model with HDMI connections priced at only US$495. Ultimatte 12 HD Mini was specifically designed to let ATEM Mini customers get the benefits of broadcast quality keying to build innovative fixed camera virtual sets. All models of Ultimatte 12 include built in frame stores so you can key using stills for backgrounds, eliminating the cost of external equipment. This means all compositing can be done in the Ultimatte itself!

Even at these new lower prices, all Ultimatte 12 models, even Ultimatte 12 HD Mini, have the same incredibly advanced image processing algorithms and a huge internal color space. This means all models produce identical quality compositions. The processing automatically generates internal mattes so different parts of the image are processed separately based on the colors in each area. This means customers get fine edge detail where it’s needed the most, like on hair, and smoother transitions between colors or other objects in the scene. Everything is handled by new math and sub pixel processing that’s designed for incredible quality and clarity.

When it comes to live production, customers need to work fast. Ultimatte 12 features one touch keying technology that analyzes a scene and automatically sets over a 100 parameters so customers get great keys without having to do a lot of extra work. One touch keying is dramatically faster and helps customers accurately pull a key with minimum effort. That leaves customers free to focus on the program, while Ultimatte 12 takes care of the rest.

The improved flare algorithms in Ultimatte 12 can remove green tinting and spill from anything, which is one of the reasons why Ultimatte 12 creates true, realistic looking virtual environments. That also means customers don’t have to worry about shadows or transparent objects with reflections. Ultimatte 12 automatically samples the colors, creates seamless mattes for walls, floors and other parts of the image, and then applies the necessary corrections.

The Ultimatte 12 4K and Ultimatte 12 8K models feature advanced 12G-SDI connections so customers can operate with current HD video formats as well as future Ultra HD and 8K video formats. 12G-SDI gives customers high frame rate Ultra HD via a single BNC connection that also plugs into all of their regular HD equipment.

The unique Ultimatte 12 HD Mini model has a special feature that allows conversion of SDI camera control to HDMI. This means an ATEM SDI switcher can control a HDMI connected Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera. All ATEM switchers send camera control over SDI, and this Ultimatte model can translate it to HDMI for the camera. Now add a camera number in the Ultimatte utility to get control of the camera color corrector, tally and even remote record trigger.

Plus all Ultimatte 12 models now include the free Ultimatte Software Control for Mac and Windows. The main window has menus arranged in sections that perform different functions. Although the interface can look intimidating at first glance as it has so many different buttons and settings, it won’t take long to master, so customers will quickly learn to move between settings instinctively as customers build their composition.

“Ultimatte has been the world’s most powerful broadcast keyer for over 40 years,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “We’re excited to be able to bring the power of this incredible technology to more customers in HD, Ultra HD and up to 8K with the Ultimatte 12 Generation 2 models. From the Ultimatte 12 HD Mini model up to Ultimatte 12 8K, all models feature the same advanced processing and algorithms for amazing broadcast composites and even cinematic virtual sets. I can’t wait to see what our customers, especially those who are new to keying, can do with the new Ultimatte!”

Availability and Price

All new Ultimatte 12 models are available now. The Ultimatte 12 HD Mini will be priced at $495 Ultimatte 12 HD is $895, Ultimatte 12 4K is $2,495 and the Ultimatte 12 8K is $6,995. Prices exclude local duties and taxes.

Press Photography

Product photos of the new Ultimatte 12 models, as well as all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s EmmyTM award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984.

Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.

Contacts

Terry Frechette



+1 408 954 0500 Ext. 321



pr-usa@blackmagicdesign.com