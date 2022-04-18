Blackmagic Design Announces New HyperDeck Shuttle HD

New desktop based HyperDeck recorder/player designed as the perfect clip player, includes support for H.264, Apple ProRes and DNx video formats.

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackmagic Design today announced HyperDeck Shuttle HD, a new recorder/player that’s designed for use on the desktop as an on demand media player. This new model supports recording and playback for ProRes, DNx and H.264 files as well as PCM or AAC audio. The unique design is dominated by a large metal search dial and traditional broadcast deck controls, so it’s easy to quickly scroll through media. It even has a built in teleprompter! HyperDeck Shuttle uses HDMI connections so it’s the perfect solution for use with ATEM Mini switchers.





HyperDeck Shuttle HD is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide from US$495.

HyperDeck Shuttle HD is a recorder and player that’s designed to be used on the desktop. That means it’s more than a master recorder as it can also be used as a clip player. The large search dial is perfect for scrolling through lots of media to find the clip customers want to play. Customers get support for ProRes, DNx and H.264 files in NTSC, PAL, 720p and 1080p video formats. The HDMI connections allow connection to switchers, cameras and monitors. Plus SD cards, UHS-II cards and USB-C external disks can be used for recording and playing media. HyperDeck Shuttle HD uses the same design as ATEM Mini Extreme, so it’s a perfect combination to use as a media player. It even has a built in teleprompter.

HyperDeck Shuttle HD is perfectly designed for the desktop. This means the front panel can be operated with a single hand. The gentle angle allows their hand to rest on the search dial, and the control buttons are positioned under their fingertips. The design is the same depth and angle as ATEM Mini Extreme, so they match perfectly when used together. That’s perfect when users are searching through lots of media. Plus, the buttons are the same design as traditional broadcast decks. The rear panel includes all video, power, network and control connections.

With support for H.264, ProRes and DNx files, customers can record true broadcast masters. Customers can even select between PCM or AAC audio. That’s perfect for higher quality mastering when used with ATEM Mini switchers. Customers get everything needed to send shows to broadcasters and for uploading to YouTube.

The large search dial lets customers visually browse their clip library. Then customers can use the previous clip button to cue to the start of the clip. After playing, customers can use the clip button to stop the playback at the end of the clip. ATEM switchers can even remote control HyperDeck Shuttle via Ethernet.

HyperDeck Shuttle includes a control panel that’s very fast to use. The buttons are similar to a traditional broadcast deck. Simply press the record button and customers instantly start recording the video input to a file. It will record in the file format that has been set in the record menu. There are other buttons for playback, to cue to the start of the clip and to move to the next clip. The buttons have been custom designed by Blackmagic Design for the highest quality. The large machined metal search dial supports shuttle, jog and scroll so customers can find clips fast. Plus all deck control functions can be triggered remotely using the Ethernet network.

HyperDeck Shuttle supports recording to common SD cards and UHS-II cards so customers don’t need expensive custom media. Plus, customers can even record to external USB disks. When using USB disks, if customers use a USB hub, or Blackmagic MultiDock, customers can even record on multiple disks for non stop recording. This means customers can record up to 157 hours of H.264 in 1080p59.94 on a 1 TB card. That’s over 6 days of recording in HD using a single 1 TB card.

If recording to other types of media is required, the USB-C expansion port lets customers plug in an external flash disk for recording. Plus, it’s even possible to record to a disk array users will use for editing, so customers don’t need to waste time copying files before starting post production. Just move the disk over to a computer and instantly start editing. Customers can even add a Blackmagic MultiDock 10G that has 4 separate SSD media slots, so customers can add compatibility with SSD media to the HyperDeck Shuttle.

HyperDeck Shuttle HD supports the most popular codecs in use today. Customers get broadcast quality DNx and ProRes file formats. However customers also get space saving H.264 when recording in NTSC, PAL, 720p, 1080p plus even true 1080i interlaced formats. That means customers get tight 60:1 to 285:1 compression ratios for very small files at full broadcast quality. Plus customers can choose uncompressed PCM audio, or even AAC audio when uploading files to YouTube. HyperDeck Shuttle HD supports both ExFAT used on Windows and HFS+ used on Mac disk formatting standards, so disks can be mounted and read on both platforms. Customers also get support for recording long duration events into a single video file.

For such a small design, HyperDeck Shuttle has powerful connections. The HDMI input can be connected to cameras and switchers such as ATEM Mini, and the HDMI output can be connected to monitors for presentations or ATEM Mini switchers as a long form media player. Imagine playing commercials, promos or music videos into ATEM Mini switchers from HyperDeck Shuttle. The rear panel also includes a 12V DC power input and a power supply is included. The 1G Ethernet connection allows control and remote file uploads. The USB-C expansion port can be used to record to large external disks, for software updates or as a webcam output. The SD card slot supports both SD cards and UHS-II cards.

With built in HDMI input and output, customers can connect to consumer cameras, monitors, televisions, video projectors and even ATEM Mini switchers. SD formats include NTSC and PAL. 720p HD standards include 720p50 and 720p59.94. 1080i HD interlaced formats include 1080i50 and 1080i59.94. 1080p HD formats include 1080p23.98, 24, 25, 29.97, 30, 50, 59.94 and 60p. HyperDeck Shuttle can even support 1080 PsF formats.

With such a large search dial, HyperDeck Shuttle HD can be used as a teleprompter. Simply change to teleprompter in the record menu and it will read standard RTF text files as scripts. Customers don’t need weird custom software as scripts can be written in simple text editors such as TextEdit. Customers can move between multiple scripts with the previous and next clip buttons. If customers press both jog and scroll buttons, customers can live scroll the script like a traditional teleprompter. Even the size, color, font weight and alignment will be read from the RTF script file. Best of all, customers can write their scripts in standard 12 point size and HyperDeck will scale them up for the prompter display automatically.

HyperDeck Shuttle allows media files to be uploaded remotely, using simple FTP client software. With 1G Ethernet built into the HyperDeck Shuttle, file transfers are very fast, and sometimes faster than the SD card media disk. For remote deck control, all models use an easy to learn text based protocol, so customers can use a simple terminal app like Telnet to test control commands.

The innovative Blackmagic OS has been designed for high performance film and broadcast products and it manages all functions on HyperDeck Shuttle. Only Blackmagic OS provides instant power on, while including powerful features such as video recording, timecode, audio, menu overlays, fast networking, multi-disk media management and even localization. The menus are overlaid on the video output and include settings to customize their HyperDeck Shuttle HD, plus the menus can be changed to display in either light or dark mode. Blackmagic OS provides world leading network performance to ensure HyperDeck Shuttle HD can sustain high speed network transfers using it’s 1G Ethernet connection.

“The new HyperDeck Shuttle HD is very exciting because customers get the powerful features of a HyperDeck, but in a compact desktop based design,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “Customers get a true broadcast quality recorder/player that features HDMI connections so it’s a perfect media player for use with ATEM Mini switchers. Even though it’s a HDMI based HyperDeck, it still includes powerful broadcast features!”

HyperDeck Shuttle HD Features

Compact desktop design.

Traditional broadcast deck controls with large search dial.

Records to SD cards, UHS-II cards and external USB-C media disks.

Records direct to external USB-C media disks.

Records standard H.264, ProRes and DNx files.

Supports latest broadcast technology connections.

1G Ethernet for fast file upload.

Powerful operating system with menus overlaid on video output.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICE

HyperDeck Shuttle HD is available now from US$495, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

PRESS PHOTOGRAPHY

Product photos of the HyperDeck Shuttle HD, as well as all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

ABOUT BLACKMAGIC DESIGN

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984.

Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.

Contacts

Terry Frechette



+1 408 954 0500 Ext. 321



pr-usa@blackmagicdesign.com