Blackmagic Design Announces New DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel

New portable color panel gives you all the control you need to create cinematic images!

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DaVinciResolve–Blackmagic Design today announced DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel, a new more affordable color panel for DaVinci Resolve software. Designed in collaboration with the world’s leading colorists, the DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel features high quality trackballs and precision machined control knobs for fine tuning primary grading parameters, as well as navigation and transport keys for shortcut commands. The new more portable model features a mounting slot for an Apple iPad Pro, an internal battery and connects via Bluetooth or USB-C. The DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel is available in May from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$495.









The DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2024 booth #SL5005.

Whether customers are just getting started or are a professional colorist, DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel lets them work faster and be more creative. The panel allows fluid, hands on control over multiple parameters at the same time for more creative options. Customers can work much faster than what is possible with a mouse. All knobs, dials and buttons are high quality and have been custom designed to produce the perfect amount of resistance, so customers can accurately fine tune any parameter.

The new DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel features 3 high resolution weighted trackballs and 12 precision machined control knobs which give direct access to the most powerful primary correction features, making it easy to experiment and try new combinations. The primary knobs can be used to control Y Lift, Y Gamma, Y Gain, Contrast, Pivot, Mid-tone Detail, Color Boost, Shadow, Highlight, Saturation, Hue Rotation and Luminance Mix.

Not much larger than a computer keyboard, the DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel is battery and USB-C powered. It connects to DaVinci Resolve via Bluetooth or USB-C. When not being used with an iPad Pro, it’s perfect for placement next to a laptop or computer keyboard so editors or colorists can easily move between the keyboard and control panel as they edit, allowing simultaneous grading and color correction.

In addition, the DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel has a range of transport and grading control buttons on the left, top and right side of the panel that put the most important and commonly used commands at the customer’s fingertips, so they can work faster. Many of these controls, such as wipe still, cursor and select have only been available on the much larger Mini or Advanced grading panels.

Customers who have used the DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel will find the shift keys on the DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panels familiar. Many of the controls are in the same position and the trackballs are designed with a similar professional feel so existing DaVinci Resolve colorists can feel comfortable on the new panel. The shift up and shift down keys triple the functionality of the panel. DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel even lets customers adjust a power window shape, size and position, even its softness, or resize the input image, all with the same trackballs and rings customers use for grading.

“The old DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel model has been popular with customers wanting a compact grading panel, but we wanted to design an even more portable and affordable solution,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “Now the new DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel gives editors and colorists more features than the DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel and even some features that are only available on the Advanced panel! We are also producing localized panels in multiple languages so you don’t need to learn another language to use it. We can’t wait to see where this panel will be used and the cinematic work our customers will create with it!”

Availability and Price

The DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel will be available in May for US$495, excluding duties, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

Product photos of the DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.

Contacts

Media Contact



Terry Frechette



+1 408 954 0500 Ext. 321



pr-usa@blackmagicdesign.com