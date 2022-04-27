Blackmagic Design Announces New 30 and 40 Button Models of the ATEM 2 M/E Advanced Panel

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackmagic Design today announced 2 new ATEM hardware control panels for all ATEM switchers. The new 30 and 40 button models of the ATEM 2 M/E Advanced Panel are large enough so the user has dedicated controls for the largest ATEM switchers, but are compact so they fit into any studio space. While including the same features as the ATEM 2 M/E Advanced Panel that has 20 input buttons, these new models are wider and have 30 and 40 input buttons. Both models still feature multiple LCDs for custom button labels, multiple separate system control LCDs, 2 t-bar fader controls and more.





The 30 and 40 button models of the ATEM 2 M/E Advanced Panel will be available in June from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide from US$7,695.

ATEM Advanced Panels open up the power of the ATEM Constellation because they give customers an enormous amount of control, allowing customers to set up more complex effects. It’s also a nicer way to work because customers have physical broadcast quality buttons, knobs and a t-bar fader, so customers can access all features in the switcher, all at the same time.

ATEM Constellation has been designed to give customers the most advanced live switching workflow. Internally, ATEM Constellation has separate program and preview buses that customers can use to quickly and accurately switch sources.

When selecting transition types, a system control LCD screen will display the options for that transition, so customers can change its parameters without navigating through complex menus. It’s all instantly available. That gives customers multiple ways to switch. Customers can even cut directly on the program bus. With ATEM Advanced Panels customers get all the controls customers need to access all transition types fast.

ATEM switchers give customers a huge range of transition styles. Standard SMPTE wipes are included, and wipes can have edge softening for smooth, dreamy transitions that are more exciting than simple cross dissolves. Dip transitions create a dip to color effect, however because customers can dip to any video source, customers could create really innovative effects. DVE transitions use the DVE to create crazy moves where the whole foreground image moves. The t-bar fader even lets customers manually position the transition for total control.

Power up wipe transitions by accessing parameters to transform them into exciting effects. While customers can select the wipe pattern directly on the LCD, customers can also add lots of customization to suit their production style. Customers can even use the dedicated joystick to set precise wipe pattern positioning.

ATEM Advanced Panels are perfect for positioning the DVE for custom picture in picture effects because they include a joystick. Customers can also use the soft knobs and menus on the LCD to adjust the DVE position, size and other DVE features such as lighting and drop shadow effects. The DVE can be set up to fly graphics into frame or select any of the pre programed push and squeeze transitions.

The ergonomically designed t-bar control lets customers ride transitions perfectly as part of the live performance. Sometimes the emotion of a live event means customers need to feel a transition to get it perfectly in sync with the camera operators and talent. Like a conductor, their ATEM Constellation is part of the performance and drives the mood as the production unfolds.

Move elements around the screen using the joystick. With full 3 axis control, customers can adjust X, Y and Z positions of wipe patterns and position the ATEM Constellation DVEs. The joystick control with the DVE is ideal to position live video over video. Scale the size, position up and down or left and right for the perfect picture in picture effect. Customers can also use the joystick to move the DVE and enter start and end keyframe screen positions for their own customized animated DVE moves.

Each system control LCD has a direct access keypad with a button for each function and LCD and soft knobs and buttons. There are hundreds of switcher parameters available for keyers, transition selection, DVE and color generators, as well as switcher video standard, multiview setup and even input button remapping. Customers can even save and recall 10 individual panel setups and store them in the panel.

Another benefit of the ATEM Advanced Panel is the built in macros, where customers can very easily record their own custom macros and trigger them to play back with the push of a button. This means that customers don’t need to use a computer to work with macros because customers can trigger them from the same hardware panel customers are switching from. Customers can set up different macros to trigger under each macro button, and the thin strip LCD under the buttons will show customers which button as which macro customers have assigned.

“The new larger models of the ATEM 2 M/E Advanced Panel are exciting because they still give customers total control of the largest ATEM Constellation switchers, but they are not as deep as the ATEM 4 M/E Advanced Panel, so they don’t take up much space,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “With lots of custom LCDs for dynamic button labeling, customizable colors, and a massive number of controls, these new models take ATEM live production switchers to a whole new level. We think these new models will allow customers to build the most innovative television studios possible!”

30 and 40 button models of the ATEM 2 M/E Advanced Panel Features

Up to 40 separate input buttons with custom labels and colors.

Transition control for quickly selecting transition styles.

Quickly select wipe styles from the system control LCDs.

Supports DVE transitions and positioning with joystick.

Includes fader bar for manual control of transitions.

Includes a separate system control LCD for each M/E row.

Supports direct trigger of macros on each select bus.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICE

30 and 40 button models of the ATEM 2 M/E Advanced Panel will be available in June from $7,695, excluding duties, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

