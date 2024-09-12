Blackmagic Design Announces Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor!

New cinematic monitoring solution for Blackmagic PYXIS cameras



with bright HDR touchscreen, camera control and multiple mounting points!

AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BMD—IBC 2024 – Blackmagic Design today announced Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor, a versatile 5″ HDR touchscreen monitor with full camera control for Blackmagic PYXIS. It provides an additional monitoring and camera control option that can be mounted almost anywhere so it’s perfect for use when rigging or when accessories block the Blackmagic PYXIS’ internal display. Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor will be available later this year from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide from US$295.









Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design IBC Stand 7.C49.

Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor is an adjustable high brightness monitor designed for the Blackmagic PYXIS camera. But it’s more than just a simple external monitor, it’s a powerful extension of the camera with a touchscreen so customers can control all of the camera’s features. Multiple mounting points make it easy to attach directly to the camera as a large viewfinder, or to any camera rig for easier focusing and framing.

The large 5″ LCD touchscreen makes Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor perfect to use as a viewfinder for easier focusing and framing. Or use it as an assist station so crew can frame and monitor shots from any position on set! The bright 1500 nit high brightness screen makes monitoring easy, even in bright sunlight. Plus, Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor includes a removable sunshade that also folds up to protect the monitor when not in use or when traveling.

The machined metal design of Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor is super strong for professional use and is perfectly matched to the industrial design of the Blackmagic PYXIS and Blackmagic URSA Cine cameras. When recording, the monitor has a bright tally light that’s easy to see from a distance. Plus, there are 3 customizable buttons for quick access to zebra, focus assist, false color and more. The design of the Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor allows customers to locate these custom buttons by feel, even when using the monitor from the front.

Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor is extremely easy to set up as it connects to the camera using a single USB-C cable. That means you get video, power and camera control all from a single cable! The USB cable has locking screws at both ends to safely and securely attach the monitor to the camera. The HDR touchscreen on Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor lets customers control all of the camera’s features, allowing the monitor to become an extension of the camera itself. Customers can access all the Blackmagic PYXIS menus and settings from the monitor. They can even open metadata settings and enter digital slate information. Or load custom 3D LUTs for a true high end cinema workflow.

Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor is designed to offer multiple mounting options that make it easy to mount the monitor where customers need it to be. It works with any 1/4″ mounts and supports industry standard 1/4″ mount locating pins. This means that Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor is designed to work with Blackmagic PYXIS cameras when it’s rigged with rails, cages and other accessories. Plus, because Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor connects using a single USB cable, customers can even mount the monitor off-camera on accessories such as cranes or gimbals meaning they can maintain full monitoring and camera control, even when their camera is out of reach.

In addition to standard mounting options, Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor is available with precision mounts designed specifically for Blackmagic PYXIS and URSA Cine cameras. The PYXIS Monitor mount is a high end design that is as small as possible so the monitor is closer to the camera. Its 2 part design with a dovetail means the PYXIS Monitor can be quickly attached and removed from the camera. The mount makes it simple to position the monitor where customers need it without requiring tools to loosen bolts. When mounted, customers can even rotate Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor 180º and use it as a presenter monitor.

The Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor also works perfectly with Blackmagic URSA Cine. When mounted on to URSA Cine, Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor is transformed into the perfect large screen viewfinder. Just as with Blackmagic PYXIS, URSA Cine supports the same USB-C connection that carries all video, power and camera control via a single cable. The mounting hardware is also designed for URSA Cine and can attach to the Blackmagic URSA Cine Handle. Or use the Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor as a large EVF using the same mounting hardware as the URSA Cine EVF.

“Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor is more than just an external monitor, it’s an extension of the camera with full camera control that you can place almost anywhere,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “We want a camera that’s as riggable as the Blackmagic PYXIS to have really flexible high end accessories. Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor is perfectly integrated into the design of the camera, but also works well with our high end Blackmagic URSA Cine cameras. We think customers are going to love how flexible the Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor is and we can’t wait to see how our they use it!”

Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor

5″ HDR touchscreen monitor with full camera control.

Multiple mounting points on top and bottom.

All video, power and camera control via a single USB-C connection

Removable sunshade for improved visibility

Built in tally light

3 user assignable buttons for quick access to functions.

Built in accelerometer for image orientation

Available as monitor only, monitor with PYXIS Monitor Mount, or monitor with EVF mount.

Availability and Price

Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor will be available later this year for US$295, Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

Product photos of Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor, as well as all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

