Blackline Safety to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

CALGARY, Canada–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BLN #ConnectedWorkerBlackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced it will attend the 11th Annual Roth Technology Event on November 16, 2022 in New York City and the TD Securities Technology Conference on November 21 – 23, 2022 in Toronto.

At the events, management will be available to meet with institutional investors to discuss its disruptive connected safety technology solutions, attractive hardware-enabled software-as-a-service business model, path to profitability, growth opportunities and track record.

Institutional investors wishing to attend the conferences and schedule meetings with management should contact their Roth and TD representatives to register.

Roth’s 11th Annual Technology Event

Roth’s 11th Annual Technology Event is being held at The Yale Club in New York City on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The invitation-only conference provides investors the opportunity to meet with executive management teams of public and private companies in the technology sector. The conference will consist of one-on-one and small group meetings.

TD Securities Technology Conference

The 2022 TD Securities Technology Conference is being held at the TD Tower in Toronto November 21 – 23, 2022. The three-day conference will consist of private company presentations and public company fireside chats. Blackline will participate in a fireside chat at 13:25 EST on Tuesday, November 22 and also be available for one-on-one meetings.

A replay of the fireside chat will be available here and on the Investor Relations section of Blackline Safety’s website.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 185 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contacts

INVESTOR AND ANALYST CONTACTS:
Matt Glover or Jeff Grampp, CFA

Gateway Group, Inc.
BLN@GatewayIR.com
Telephone: +1 949 574 3860

MEDIA CONTACT
Blackline Safety Corp.

Christine Gillies, CMO

cgillies@blacklinesafety.com
Telephone: +1 403 629 9434

