<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Blackline Safety to Participate in ATB Capital Markets’ 11th Annual Institutional Investor...
Business Wire

Blackline Safety to Participate in ATB Capital Markets’ 11th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

di Business Wire

CALGARY, Canada–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BLN #ConnectedWorkerBlackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced its participation in ATB Capital Markets’ 11th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, taking place at the Shangri-La hotel in Toronto, Canada January 10 – 12, 2023. Blackline Safety will be participating in the conference’s dedicated “Growth and Innovation” track on January 10, 2023.

Management will be available to meet with institutional investors to discuss its disruptive connected safety technology solutions, attractive hardware-enabled software-as-a-service business model, path to profitability, growth opportunities and track record. Additionally, Cody Slater, CEO and Chair of Blackline Safety, will be presenting at the conference on January 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Institutional investors wishing to attend the conference and schedule meetings with management should contact their ATB representative to register.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 185 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contacts

INVESTOR AND ANALYST CONTACTS:
Matt Glover or Jeff Grampp, CFA

Gateway Group, Inc.
BLN@GatewayIR.com
Telephone: +1 949 574 3860

MEDIA CONTACT:
Blackline Safety Corp.

Christine Gillies, CMO

cgillies@blacklinesafety.com
Telephone: +1 403 629 9434

Articoli correlati

Manifest MedEx Earns Validated Data Stream Designation in NCQA Data Aggregator Validation Program for Measure Year 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
Health plans and providers can rely on validated data from Manifest MedEx for HEDIS® quality reporting for third consecutive...
Continua a leggere

Interactive Brokers Group to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$IBKR #Earnings--Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) plans to announce its fourth quarter financial results on Tuesday,...
Continua a leggere

Calix to Post Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on January 25, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced that the company will post its fourth quarter 2022 results for...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Manifest MedEx Earns Validated Data Stream Designation in NCQA Data Aggregator Validation Program for...

Business Wire