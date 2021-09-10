Home Business Wire Blackline Safety Announces Record-Breaking Deal for Area Gas Detection Monitors
Business Wire

Blackline Safety Announces Record-Breaking Deal for Area Gas Detection Monitors

di Business Wire

$1.7 million contract with leading UK defence contractor for G7 EXOs

CALGARY, Canada–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BLN #TSX–Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader of gas detection and connected safety solutions, today announced the close of a $1.7 million contract with a leading defence contractor in the United Kingdom.

The contract involves the purchase of G7 EXO area monitors for gas detection, ideal for rapid deployment and long-term monitoring of industrial workspaces. The area monitor’s durable design and long battery life were key factors in the buyer selecting Blackline Safety’s G7 EXO.

This new order follows the same customer’s initial $0.5 million order in October 2020, demonstrating a successful customer experience. More recently, the current contract comes on the heels of Blackline Safety’s largest order of portable area gas monitors from a Houston-based turnaround services provider.

“We’re seeing a significant increase in large orders, signaling that major projects are gaining momentum and our customers are returning to more normal business operations,” said Cody Slater, CEO and Chair for Blackline Safety. “Along with this positive change, we’re also encouraged to see existing customers expand their deployment after experiencing the benefits of protecting their workforce with our products and services.”

Blackline Safety’s G7 EXO is the world’s first direct-to-cloud connected area monitors with integrated 4G communications and deliver unmatched connectivity and visibility into an entire worksite. Supported by advanced analytical capabilities to ensure real-time compliance, comprehensive safety monitoring and the detection of up to five different gas types in even the most rugged of conditions, the award-winning G7 EXO offers industry-leading protection to workers and facilities.

For more information about Blackline Safety’s G7 EXO, visit blacklinesafety.com/g7-exo.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safely each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 155 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT
Blackline Safety

Christine Gillies, CMO

cgillies@blacklinesafety.com
+1 403-629-9434

