Blackline Safety Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

CALGARY, Canada–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BLN #ConnectedWorkerBlackline Safety Corp. (“Blackline” or the “Company“) (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced it will release fiscal fourth quarter 2022 financial results before market opens on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 11:00 am ET the same day.

When: Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Time: 11:00 am ET

Webcast Link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/12419
Dial-in Instructions: Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Blackline Safety Corp. earnings conference call.

  • Canada/USA Toll Free: +1-800-319-4610
  • Toronto Toll: +1-416-915-3239
  • International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

A replay will be available after 2:00 PM ET on January 24, 2023 through February 24, 2023 by dialing +1-800-319-6413 and entering access code 9756.

About Blackline Safety:

Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT. With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 185 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contacts

INVESTOR/ANALYST CONTACT
Matt Glover and Jeff Grampp, CFA

BLN@gatewayir.com
Telephone: +1 949 574 3860

MEDIA CONTACT
Christine Gillies, CMO

cgillies@blacklinesafety.com
Telephone: +1 403 629 9434

