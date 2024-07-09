BlackGirlsHack Announces Keynote Speakers for SquadCon 2024: Play to Win

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BlackGirlsHack–The excitement for SquadCon 2024: Play to Win continues to build as BlackGirlsHack proudly announces the lineup of distinguished keynote speakers. Taking place on August 7-8 at The Industrial Event Space in Las Vegas, this year’s conference promises to be an inspiring and transformative event. The agenda includes highly anticipated speakers such as:





Tomas Maldonado, Chief Information Security Officer at the NFL.



Jason Dion, Chief Product Officer at AKYLADE and Lead Instructor at Dion Training.



Dr. Diana Allen, Experienced cybersecurity leader, international speaker, and 4x best-selling author.



Marcus J. Carey, Principal Research Scientist in the Office of the CTO at ReliaQuest.



Tanya Janca, SheHacksPurple and Head of Education and Community at Semgrep!



Merritt Baer, Chief Information Security Officer at Reco, and Advisor, Expanso, Andesite, and Enkrypt AI.

It also features keynotes from J. Nicole Dove, Rachel Tobac, and Marc Evans.

J. Nicole Dove: Director of Security Engineering at Riot Games



As the Director of Security Engineering at Riot Games, she has been at the forefront of protecting one of the world’s leading game development companies from cyber threats. With a background that spans multiple industries, Nicole’s approach to security emphasizes innovation, collaboration, and resilience. Her keynote will delve into the evolving landscape of cybersecurity in the gaming industry, addressing both the challenges and opportunities that come with protecting digital entertainment platforms.

Rachel Tobac: CEO of SocialProof



Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security, is a renowned expert in ethical hacking and social engineering. Known for her engaging and educational demonstrations, Rachel is a prominent advocate for cybersecurity awareness and training. Her keynote will focus on the human element of cybersecurity, illustrating how social engineering tactics are used in real-world scenarios and providing actionable insights on how organizations and individuals can protect themselves.

Marc Evans: Detective for Financial Crimes and Fraud, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Co-Founder of Fraud Hero



Marc Evans, a dedicated Detective for Financial Crimes and Fraud with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, has made significant strides in combating financial fraud and cybercrime. As the Co-Founder of Fraud Hero, Marc has worked tirelessly to develop tools and strategies to detect and prevent fraudulent activities. His keynote will explore the intersection of law enforcement and cybersecurity, offering a unique perspective on the collaborative efforts required to fight cybercrime effectively.

Join Us at SquadCon 2024: Play to Win

SquadCon 2024 is more than just a cybersecurity conference; it’s a movement towards a more inclusive and diverse cybersecurity community. With the support of our sponsors, including Microsoft and Adobe, and our dedicated community, this event will showcase groundbreaking research, innovative solutions, and inspiring stories from professionals across the globe. Don’t miss the opportunity to learn from and network with industry leaders, including our distinguished keynote speakers.

What: SquadCon 2024: Play to Win



Where: The Industrial Event Space, 2330 S Industrial Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102



When: August 7-8 at 9 am-5 pm | Welcome Event – August 6 at 6:00 pm | Party – August 7 at 8 pm-12 am

Tickets are available now at SquadCon.me. For media registration, visit bgh.mobi/tickets or email tammy@blackgirlshack.org.

About BlackGirlsHack

BlackGirlsHack Foundation (BGH Foundation, EIN 85-3683902) is a registered non-profit organization dedicated to increasing diversity in cybersecurity. By bridging the gap between academic education and industry requirements, BGH provides training, mentoring, and resources to empower Black girls and women in the field of information security.

Stay updated and join the conversation on Twitter at @_SquadCon with the hashtag #SquadCon2024. For media inquiries, contact Rebekah Skeete, Chief Operating Officer, at rebekah@blackgirlshack.org or (817) 443-1157.

