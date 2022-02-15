Home Business Wire BLACKDOT Joins the Nodle Network as a Strategic Network Contributor
BLACKDOT Joins the Nodle Network as a Strategic Network Contributor

BLACKDOT is running the Nodle SDK to monetize their app and give back to their users without Ads

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Nodle announced that BLACKDOT, a location-based social networking mobile application, is partnering with Nodle to monetize their app as a Strategic Network Contributor. Nodle is a citizen-powered decentralized wireless network providing enterprise grade, low-cost, secure connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). The Nodle Network uses Bluetooth and a citizen crowd of millions of smartphones to create a global wireless network. As the Metaverse expands and becomes increasingly relevant, BLACKDOT enables users to create media content, and explore the physical world in a way that would be impossible with traditional networks.


By running the Nodle SDK in their App, and with the permission of their users, the BLACKDOT community anonymously and securely generates Nodle Cash. This enables BLACKDOT to generate revenues, and focus on creating a compelling experience for their community without having to show advertisements or harvest user data. To learn more about the Nodle SDK: https://www.nodle.com/products/sdk

“With BLACKDOT’s location-based user experience and Nodle’s decentralized network capabilities, the collaboration lends itself to the internet’s future that we want to be part of,” said Amandeep Kaur, CEO and Founder of BLACKDOT.

“Integrity and trust is the foundation that Nodle is built on, and we are committed to providing our app developer community with nothing less,” said Nodle co-founder Garrett Kinsman. “Joining the Nodle Network represents a systematic shift in app monetization. Previously, app developers relied on advertising or collecting user data to pay for servers and development. Now Nodle provides a privacy focused way to monetize, not advertise.”

About Nodle:

Nodle is a decentralized IoT (Internet of Things) network on Polkadot providing secure, low-cost connectivity, and data liquidity to connect billions of IoT devices worldwide. The Nodle network is powered by millions of Bluetooth-enabled smartphones that earn Nodle Cash (NODL). Nodle’s powerful IoT stack allows multiple uses including connecting and securing physical assets, tracking lost or valuable items, capturing sensor data, and authenticating security certificates. Nodle provides insights for consumer electronics manufacturers, enterprises, smart cities, the finance industry and more. Since its creation in 2017, Nodle has become one of the world’s largest wireless networks by number of base stations. Join #TheCitizenNetwork by downloading the Nodle Cash app is available for iOS or Android.

About BLACKDOT

BLACKDOT is a social media mobile application featuring the ability for users to create content, search locations, and provide details about those locations. Whereas users would typically go on Google/Yelp to find location information and reviews, BLACKDOT synthesizes in a social media friendly manner. BLACKDOT also has the ability to save locations on an interactive map , route users to locations using Uber/Lyft/Google Maps and messaging capabilities. The most impressive feature is the ability to type the name of a location, city, state or country and view ‘stories’ posted by their friends in those locations.

