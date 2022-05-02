Blackboxstocks Announces Integration with E*TRADE Allowing Users to Trade Seamlessly Through the Blackbox Platform

New Options Trading Software Integration and Combined Marketing Partnership Provides Blackbox Exposure to E*TRADE’s over 5 million Users

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackboxstocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) (“Blackbox”), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, today announced that it has completed its platform integration with E*TRADE Inc. The integration allows Blackbox users with E*TRADE accounts to trade stocks and options in their E*TRADE accounts without ever leaving the Blackbox platform.

With this integration, the Blackbox’s Quick-Click feature enables users to load proprietary automated alerts for options contracts for execution through E*TRADE with a simple two click process. This unique feature saves precious time on order entry. This feature can also be used when trading proprietary stock alerts generated by the Blackbox system.

“We are excited to announce the launch of our integration with E*TRADE, a leading online broker and industry pioneer. The number of new options traders has grown substantially since 2020 and this software integration caters to that rapidly growing group of traders as it greatly reduces the time it takes to enter options contracts, which tend to be especially cumbersome,” said Gust Kepler, founder and CEO of Blackbox.

About Blackboxstocks, Inc.

Blackboxstocks, Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs “predictive technology” enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live audio/video feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share trade strategies and market insight within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing base of users that spans 42 countries; current subscription fees are $99.97 per month or $959.00 annually. For more information, go to: www.blackboxstocks.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Our prospects here at Blackbox stocks are subject to uncertainties and risks. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business, and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as “if,” “may,” “might,” “will, “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, plans for proposed operations, descriptions of our strategies, our product and market development plans, and other objectives, expectations and intentions, the trends we anticipate in our business and the markets in which we operate, and the competitive nature and anticipated growth of those markets. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

