Black & Veatch’s IgniteX Climate Tech Accelerator Program Now Accepting New Applications from Innovators

Nationally recognized program empowers startups involved in climate, decarbonization technology

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As climate change presents increasing challenges and opportunities, global critical infrastructure leader Black & Veatch again is sounding the call for climate technology innovators eager to leverage the company’s deep expertise in developing and deploying their solutions.

Through the company’s IgniteX Climate Tech Accelerator, Black & Veatch is soliciting proposals from bold, cutting-edge thinkers and partners for promising technologies that accelerate the development of decarbonization and sustainability solutions.

As a 12-week primarily virtual program, IgniteX empowers startups offering scalable climate solutions for critical infrastructure. Selected program participants partner with Black & Veatch subject matter experts to co-develop, pilot and market their new technology. Along the way they receive mentorship, access to the company’s vast industry network, product testing opportunities, pitch development coaching, and investor introductions. The program includes funding of up to $15,000 in non-dilutive grants and in-kind services plus potential equity investments up to $50,000.

“ As the challenges of climate change intensify, this program seeks outside-the-box ideas and solutions that help lower the globe’s carbon footprint,” said Ryan Pletka, vice president of innovation for Black & Veatch. “ Startups with potentially transformational concepts often need a boost in developing and scaling their technologies, and we have the vast expertise in making that happen.”

This is the fourth cycle of the IgniteX program. Black & Veatch in recent years has awarded over $1 million in investments, grants and in-kind services. More than 500 applications have been submitted, and over 30 investments and partnerships with startups and other companies have been made.

Black & Veatch is accelerating technologies capable of significant carbon reduction while also seeking to increase diversity in the climate innovation ecosystem. In recognition of our work, the IgniteX Climate Tech Accelerator was named by the U.S. Department of Energy as a semifinalist in the American-Made Energy Program for Innovation Clusters (EPIC) Prize Round 2.

This year’s IgniteX program is looking for innovations in:

Alternative fuels, foods and materials

Carbon capture, utilization and storage

Circular economy

Clean energy

Clean transportation

Climate change mitigation, adaptation and resiliency

Construction technology

Water/wastewater technologies

Applications are due by 24 March. After selected participants are announced, the Climate Tech Accelerator program will run for 12 weeks and culminate with an in-person showcase. The entrepreneurs will present their solutions, outlining their value proposition and market opportunity. To learn more and apply, go to bv.com/ignite.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2022 exceeded US$4.3 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

