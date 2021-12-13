Black & Veatch Names John Janchar to Global Infrastructure Leader’s Board of Directors

Telecom industry veteran brings transformative vision, vast experience in distributed infrastructure to global engineering company’s governing board

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following the recent announcement that Black & Veatch is implementing a new leadership team and operational structure to better meet evolving client needs, the global engineering, construction and consulting leader announces its appointment of John Janchar to its board of directors.

Janchar, who joined Black & Veatch in 1990, was among the first professionals assigned to Black & Veatch’s telecommunications business at its inception in 1994. Recognized for his ability to scale innovative, distributed infrastructure projects, he was named president of that business in 2018, leading the company’s four telecom business lines: public networks, private networks, connected communities and transformative technologies.

“Telecom has long stood at the forefront of the digital infrastructure revolution, and John’s wealth of experience in guiding the business through decades of rapid change has demonstrated the forward-thinking vision necessary to architect our company’s future,” said Steve Edwards, Black & Veatch’s chairman and CEO. “On behalf of the board and our employee shareholders, we welcome him and appreciate the role he will play in helping Black & Veatch achieve its ambitious growth strategies.”

Last month, Janchar was named president of Black & Veatch’s new global strategic growth organization, which will focus on delivering increasingly agile, innovative solutions and advisory services that address the needs of the company’s expanding client portfolio while also advancing corporate sustainability and communications.

The new organization was announced as part of a larger company-wide transformation effort to address rapidly evolving client needs around electrification, decarbonization, digitization and resilience – four global megatrends aggressively reshaping the world’s critical human infrastructure markets.

“I have been proud to spend the majority of my career at Black & Veatch and have been lucky enough to have a front-row seat to more than three decades of innovation and market shaping growth,” Janchar said. “I am deeply honored to join the board of directors and remain committed to identifying new opportunities to leverage the deep experience of our industry-recognized professionals to best serve our clients’ needs.”

Janchar holds a bachelor’s of science degree in engineering management with an emphasis in chemical engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla.

For seven of the past eight years, Black & Veatch has been named No. 1 in telecommunications by the Engineering News-Record in their annual “Top 500 Design Firms” ranking.

