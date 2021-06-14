Black & Veatch Expands ‘Experts on Demand’ to Include Data Center Facility Consulting and Advisory Services

New service offering designed to assist data center operators with upgrading facility infrastructure to meet increased data demand and processing needs

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations are increasingly employing more data-intensive applications to conduct business and serve their customers, driving a growing need to upgrade or modernize their enterprise data center infrastructure. To better address the changing needs of its clients, Black & Veatch announces today that it has added data center facility consulting and advisory services to its Experts on Demand micro-consulting platform.

Black & Veatch, a leader in infrastructure services, helps organizations upgrade their data center facility infrastructure to accommodate the increased data demand and the associated growth in capacity, power and cooling needs. Because enterprise data centers are experiencing an increase in rack density as server processing power increases, maintaining adequate power and cooling efficiencies can become a challenge.

By offering data center facility consulting and advisory services through Experts on Demand, Black & Veatch will guide enterprise data center facility operators through the decision-making process on modifying legacy data centers before rising operating costs or performance issues threaten reliability.

Gary Cudmore, principal consultant with Black & Veatch’s data centers business, will lead the new service offering. Backed by more than 35 years of experience in the data center business, Cudmore is a recognized expert in live data center operations, including assessing and upgrading building infrastructure and constructing new data center systems. He is supported by a full team of structural, civil, mechanical and electrical engineers experienced in helping enterprise data centers from a multitude of industries, including financial, pharmaceutical, utility and telecommunications.

“The Experts on Demand platform, with its quick access and simplified contracting process, is ideal for the fast-paced data center industry,” Cudmore said. “Time is critical when faced with aging infrastructure and facility limitations; Experts on Demand puts clients in touch with a qualified and experienced professional quickly to help update their facility while maintaining operations and improving efficiency and reliability.”

“Our data center experts are some of the best in their field, and we are excited to feature them through the Experts on Demand Program at Black & Veatch,” said Dave Johnson, who leads the program.

