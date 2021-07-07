Black Hat Announces Matt Tait as One of Its Keynote Speakers for Black Hat USA 2021 Hybrid Event

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BHUSA—Black Hat, the producer of the cybersecurity industry’s most established and in-depth security events, announces Matt Tait, Chief Operating Officer at Corellium, as a Keynote speaker for the Black Hat USA 2021 hybrid event. Tait will present his Keynote talk “Supply Chain Infections and the Future of Contactless Deliveries” taking place in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 9 a.m. PT.

As supply chain compromises have become more difficult to defend, the past year showed the security industry how critical the issue has become. Now organizations and government entities are starting to take notice of the situation at large and are calling on the expertise of cybersecurity professionals to help defend these attacks. Matt Tait will examine the current state of supply chain risks, what happens when they go wrong, what steps the cybersecurity industry is taking to mitigate these attacks, and what the future holds.

For more information about the event and speakers, please visit: https://www.blackhat.com/us-21/.

