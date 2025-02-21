Black Girls Code and GoldieBlox Return with New Season of Code Along Jr.

Following nearly two million views and over 85,000 hours watched, the free coding academy for kids ages 7 to 13 is back

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Girls Code and GoldieBlox are teaming up once again to inspire and educate the next generation of young leaders in technology through the free, video-based coding academy, Code Along. Making coding accessible for all, the Code Along series teaches coding skills in a fun and engaging format across YouTube and social media platforms. Learners can watch the first five episodes on YouTube starting today.

In the newest season of Code Along, learners will gain insight into the innovation and skills leading the way in AI, entrepreneurship, and coding, from block-based coding in Scratch to the fundamentals of Python and JavaScript. This season’s Code Along content will be featured as part of YouTube’s month-long YouTube Kids’ STEM takeover, which encourages kids to explore and get excited about all things STEM. Code Along will be available on the YouTube Kids app from February 24 to March 10, 2025.

Designed with girls ages 7 to 13 in mind, Code Along Jr. was developed in collaboration with GoldieBlox to present coding in a fun, approachable, and culturally relevant way through easy-to-follow video tutorials and real-world use cases. Building on the success of its first season, Code Along Jr. continues to give learners visibility into the skills and opportunities available to them and reminds its viewers that technology is for everyone.

"Technology is shaping the future, and every young person deserves the opportunity to be a part of it," said Cristina Mancini, CEO of Black Girls Code. "Black Girls Code has always been about expanding impact, and through our Code Along series, young learners across the country and around the globe have access to the knowledge and skills they need to imagine, create, and lead in the digital world. This season, we're building on our success with new content and a focus on emerging technologies that will shape futures."

Building on last season's success, Code Along Jr., with host Kalani Jules, returns with 11 new episodes designed for learners ages 7 to 13. These tutorials use Scratch, a drag-n-drop coding platform developed by MIT that teaches kids fundamental programming concepts in a fun and engaging way.

This season, Code Along will feature:

Step-by-step coding tutorials focusing on AI, entrepreneurship, games, and website building

Creative projects that turn coding into a tool for self-expression and problem-solving

Interactive lessons that make coding accessible to young learners

Role model interviews and field trips to sites like Snap, Crunchy Roll, and Riot Games

Engaging YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and TikTok content to keep learners excited

With Code Along and Code Along Jr. available for free on YouTube, Black Girls Code is expanding its digital education platform to reach even more young minds globally—enabling them to become the architects of their future.

Code Along is made possible through the longstanding partnership between Black Girls Code and GoldieBlox, a multimedia company dedicated to making STEM fun and engaging for girls.

"GoldieBlox is built to inspire young people to become inventors, creators, and problem-solvers through STEM," said Debbie Sterling, Founder and CEO of GoldieBlox. "Our partnership with Black Girls Code ensures that more young leaders have access to coding education in a way that feels fun, relatable, and empowering. We are thrilled to be using our platform to expose more girls to the power of technology and the various pathways available to them."

To learn more about Code Along and get additional information on challenges and prizes, you can visit: WeAreBGC.org/CodeAlong. Young coders can subscribe to the Black Girls Code YouTube channel and get the latest updates on Code Along and Code Along Jr. by following the organization at @BlackGirlsCode across all social platforms.

About Black Girls Code:

Black Girls Code is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing Black girls with the skills and opportunities they need to succeed in technology careers. Black Girls Code is dedicated to placing one million girls of color in tech by 2040. The organization ignites interest, activates potential, and nurtures careers in tech for girls and women ages 7-18+. They partner with schools, local organizations, and volunteers to get participants the resources they need to thrive. Since 2011, Black Girls Code has provided Black girls, girls of color, and gender-expansive youth with computer programming education to nurture their careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics fields.

About GoldieBlox:

GoldieBlox is a multimedia company that creates videos, animation, books, apps, curriculum, toys, and merchandise to make Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fun and accessible for all kids, especially girls, who have been underrepresented in STEM fields.

