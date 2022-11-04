Black Friday Xbox One & Series X, S Deals 2022: Top Early Xbox Console, Controllers, Games, Game Pass & More Savings Highlighted by Retail Fuse

Early Black Friday Xbox Series X, S & Xbox One deals have landed, compare all the best early Black Friday Xbox gaming console, games & more deals on this page
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday Microsoft Xbox deals are underway. Find the top deals on Microsoft Xbox Series S, X and Xbox One S, X consoles, Game Pass subscriptions, games and Xbox controllers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Xbox One Deals:
- Save up to 20% on Microsoft Xbox One X gaming consoles(Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $40 on Xbox One S gaming consoles (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $100 on Xbox One X console and game bundles (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 40% on Xbox One S console and game bundles (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $48 on a wide range of Xbox One games (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 50% on Xbox One wireless controllers (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Xbox One Game Deals:
- Save up to 27% on the top-rated Red Redemption 2 game for Xbox One (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 40% on the multi-awarded Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Xbox One (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 25% on Forza Horizon for Xbox One (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $49 on Gears 5 for Xbox One including bundles (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Microsoft Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One (Microsoft.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Xbox Series X & S Deals:
- Save up to $130 on a wide selection of Xbox Series X consoles (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $48 on Microsoft Xbox Series S consoles (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on a wide range of Xbox Series X console and game bundles (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Xbox Series S console and game bundles (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 39% on Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S games (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 26% on various Xbox Series X and Series S controllers (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Xbox Series X & S Game Deals:
- Save up to 39% on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for Xbox Series X and Series S (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Gears Tactics for Microsoft Xbox Series X or Series S (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 46% on Xbox Series X games like Grand Theft Auto V and more (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 41% on Ben 10: Power Trip for Xbox Series X and Series S (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Microsoft Xbox Game Pass for Xbox Series X & Series S (Microsoft.com) – Get this deal>>
