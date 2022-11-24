<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Black Friday Walmart TV Deals (2022): Top Early Samsung, LG, TCL, Vizio, Sony & More Smart 4K TV Sales Researched by The Consumer Post

Check out our summary of all the top early Walmart TV deals for Black Friday, featuring savings on OLED & LED TVs

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday Walmart TV deals for 2022 have arrived. Find the top savings on onn. Roku TVs, LG OLED smart TVs & more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Smart TV Deals by Brand:

Best Smart TV Deals by Size:

For more live deals, click here to shop Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and save on thousands of products. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Consumer Post recommends shoppers use Capital One Shopping’s free browser extension when hunting for deals this Black Friday. It’s free to use and instantly applies available coupons while shopping online. Their lightweight browser extension also compares prices on Target, Best Buy, Amazon and more stores while shopping online, alerting shoppers when a better offer has been found. Capital One Shopping compensates The Consumer Post when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

