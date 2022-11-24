Black Friday Walmart TV Deals (2022): Top Early Samsung, LG, TCL, Vizio, Sony & More Smart 4K TV Sales Researched by The Consumer Post

Check out our summary of all the top early Walmart TV deals for Black Friday, featuring savings on OLED & LED TVs
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday Walmart TV deals for 2022 have arrived. Find the top savings on onn. Roku TVs, LG OLED smart TVs & more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Smart TV Deals by Brand:
- Save up to 60% on smart TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, Sony, Vizio, Hisense & more (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 29% on Samsung smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 40% on TCL smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 56% on LG OLED & LED smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 50% on Sony LED & OLED smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 36% on onn. Roku smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 32% on Vizio FHD & 4K smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 29% on Hisense Roku, Google & Android smart TVs (Walmart.com)
Best Smart TV Deals by Size:
- Save up to 50% on 80-inch & larger smart TVs from Samsung, TCL, LG & Sony (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 40% on 75-inch 4K smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $400 on 70-inch smart TVs & bundles (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $600 on 65-inch class UHD smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 25% on 60-inch QLED & LED smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 39% on 55-inch HDR smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 38% on 50-inch & 48-inch 4K smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 32% on 43-inch & 42-inch FHD & UHD smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 22% on 40-inch 720p & 1080p smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 41% on 32-inch & smaller smart TVs (Walmart.com)
For more live deals, click here to shop Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and save on thousands of products. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Consumer Post recommends shoppers use Capital One Shopping’s free browser extension when hunting for deals this Black Friday. It’s free to use and instantly applies available coupons while shopping online. Their lightweight browser extension also compares prices on Target, Best Buy, Amazon and more stores while shopping online, alerting shoppers when a better offer has been found. Capital One Shopping compensates The Consumer Post when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
