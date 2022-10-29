Black Friday Speaker Deals 2022: Early Bose, JBL, Sonos & More Home Theater & Bluetooth Portable Speaker Sales Reviewed by Retail Fuse

Save on home theater & portable Bluetooth speaker deals at the early Black Friday sale, including the best Sonos, Samsung, Bose, JBL, Klipsch & SVS savings
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the best early speaker deals for Black Friday, together with all the latest soundbar, home theater & portable speaker offers. Check out the best deals in the lists below.
Best Home Theater Deals:
- Save up to 20% on Sonos home theater systems, soundbars & surround sound speakers (Sonos) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $275 on a wide range of SVS home theater & surround sound speakers (SVSound.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $1124 on Klipsch home theater systems (Klipsch.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Bang & Olufsen home theater speakers (Bang-Olufsen.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $409 on Sonos home theater sets (Sonos) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $100 on Bose home theater systems (Bose.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 50% on home theater speakers from top brands including Samsung & Vizio (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Soundbar Deals:
- Save up to 20% on Sonos Beam, Arc soundbars & more home theater at the early Sonos Holiday sale (Sonos.com) – Get this deal>> (CS)
- Save up to 45% on top-selling soundbars from Vizio, Samsung, TCL & LG (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>> (CS)
- Save up to 33% on Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbars (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>> (CS)
- Save up to $100 on Bose Smart Soundbar (300, 700, 900), TV Speaker & Solo 5 soundbars (Bose.com) – Get this deal>> (CS)
- Save up to 33% on Vizio 2.0, 2.1, 5.1 & 5.1.2 soundbars (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>> (CS)
Best Portable Speaker Deals:
- Save up to $70 on portable speakers from top brands like JBL, Bose & Anker (Walmart) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $60 on Sonos portable speakers, speaker sets & accessories (Sonos) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Ultimate Ears portable speakers, cables & adapters (Ultimate Ears) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Bang & Olufsen portable speakers (Bang-Olufsen.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $45 on Bose portable speakers (Bose.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 40% on JBL portable speakers (JBL.com) – Get this deal>>
Interested in more sales? Check out Walmart.com to view thousands more live deals right now. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)