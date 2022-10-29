<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Black Friday Sonos Deals 2022: Early Sonos Arc & Beam Soundbar Savings Rated by Deal Stripe

The best early Sonos deals for Black Friday 2022, including savings on the Sonos Arc and Beam soundbar and premium home theater sets

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday Sonos deals are live. Find the best savings on top-rated Sonos soundbars and entertainment sets. Check out the latest deals by clicking the links listed below.

Best Sonos Deals:

Sonos offers a wide range of products focused on wireless home theater systems, speaker sets, and portable speakers. The Sonos Roam, Move, and One are among the most popular models in the brand’s catalog. When it comes to soundbars, the Sonos Ray, Beam, and Arc are the top-rated options. These models offer multi-room music playback. Meanwhile, voice-enabled speakers boast voice control features that integrate with streaming platforms, including Amazon Music, Deezer, and Pandora.

