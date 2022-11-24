Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals (2022): Early Joy Cons, Games, Console Bundles & Accessories Sales Listed by Consumer Walk

Black Friday 2022 sales researchers are sharing the best early Nintendo Switch console bundles, games & accessories deals for Black Friday 2022
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday researchers have rounded-up the latest early Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday 2022, featuring savings on Nintendo Switch OLED & Lite models, Joy-Con controllers and more. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals:
- Save up to $156 on a wide range of Nintendo Switch consoles (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $150 on best-selling Nintendo Switch Lite & OLED bundles (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Nintendo Switch consoles including OLED models, Joy-Cons, games & more (FlexShopper.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 60% on Nintendo Switch games like Super Mario, Monopoly, The Legend of Zelda & more (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 20% on Nintendo Switch Pro controllers, Joy-Cons & more (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 38% on a wide selection of Nintendo Switch accessories, kits & bundles (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Nintendo Switch Games Deals:
- Save up to 60% on top-rated Nintendo Switch games (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 50% on Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 34% on The Legend of Zelda (BOTW, Link’s Awakening & more) (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $30 on Just Dance for Nintendo Switch (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Minecraft for Nintendo Switch including the Dungeons: Ultimate Edition (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 36% on Pokemon games for Nintendo Switch (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $20 on Super Mario games for Nintendo Switch (Super Mario Odyssey, Luigi’s Mansion 3 & more) (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $20 on Mario Party games for Nintendo Switch (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
Looking for more savings? Check out Walmart.com to shop thousands more live deals at their Black Friday Deals for Days sale. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Consumer Walk recommends shoppers use the Capital One Shopping free browser extension when shopping for deals this Black Friday. It’s completely free for everyone and instantly applies available coupon codes while shopping online. Their lightweight browser extension is used by millions of online shoppers to save money. Capital One Shopping compensates Consumer Walk when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)