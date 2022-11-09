<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Black Friday Hoverboard Deals (2022): Top Early Self-Balancing, All-Terrain & More Hoverboard Sales Compared by Retail Fuse

The top early hoverboard deals for Black Friday, including Segway, GOTRAX, Razor & more discounts

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday hoverboard deals have arrived. Compare the best discounts on all terrain, off-road, self balancing & more hoverboards. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Hoverboard Deals:

Best Hoverboard Deals by Brand:

Best Electric Scooter Deals:

Interested in more sales? Check out Walmart.com to view thousands more live deals right now. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Electric self-balancing hoverboards are a popular rideable for kids, teens and adults who want a smooth and effortless ride. Since they’re not controlled by hand and instead directed by the rider’s feet, these self-balancing scooters continue to be a best-selling gift during the holidays. Razor, GoTrax, Segway and Jetson offer numerous models, including all terrain or off-road versions, that can move at speeds ranging from 5 to 10 miles per hour. Hoverboards with flashing lights and built-in speakers are available, with larger models available that can support heavier weight capacities.

