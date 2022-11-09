Black Friday Hoverboard Deals (2022): Top Early Self-Balancing, All-Terrain & More Hoverboard Sales Compared by Retail Fuse

The top early hoverboard deals for Black Friday, including Segway, GOTRAX, Razor & more discounts
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday hoverboard deals have arrived. Compare the best discounts on all terrain, off-road, self balancing & more hoverboards. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Hoverboard Deals:
- Save up to 47% on hoverboards from top brands like GOTRAX, Jetson, Razor & more (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 25% on a wide range of all-terrain hoverboards for kids & adults (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $130 on Segway self-balancing scooters & bundles (Segway.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 54% on hoverboard go karts, seat attachments & accessories (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $150 on Hyper GOGO hoverboard go karts (HyperGOGO.us) – Get this deal>>
Best Hoverboard Deals by Brand:
- Save up to 24% on Jetson hoverboards (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 20% on Segway self-balancing scooters (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $13 on top-rated Segway self-balancing scooters (Segway.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 23% on GOTRAX hoverboards for adults & kids (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 25% on Razor hoverboards & accessories (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 41% on Hover-1 hoverboards (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Electric Scooter Deals:
- Save up to 34% on electric scooters from top brands including Razor, Gotrax & Hover-1 (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on a wide range of NIU electric scooters (NIU.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 56% on Hiboy electric scooters for kids & for adults (Hiboy.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 25% on Segway electric scooters (Segway.com) – Get this deal>>
Interested in more sales? Check out Walmart.com to view thousands more live deals right now. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Electric self-balancing hoverboards are a popular rideable for kids, teens and adults who want a smooth and effortless ride. Since they’re not controlled by hand and instead directed by the rider’s feet, these self-balancing scooters continue to be a best-selling gift during the holidays. Razor, GoTrax, Segway and Jetson offer numerous models, including all terrain or off-road versions, that can move at speeds ranging from 5 to 10 miles per hour. Hoverboards with flashing lights and built-in speakers are available, with larger models available that can support heavier weight capacities.
