Black Friday 120Hz 4K TV Deals 2022: Best Early Samsung, Sony, Vizio, LG, TCL & Vizio TV Sales Reviewed by Deal Stripe

Early Black Friday 120Hz TV deals have landed, compare the best early Black Friday discounts on QLED, OLED & LED TVs from LG, Sony, Vizio, Samsung & more
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday 120Hz TV deals for 2022 have arrived. Compare the best savings on 120Hz 4K gaming TVs from Sony, Samsung, Vizio, TCL, L and Hisense. Browse the best deals in the list below.
Best 120Hz TV Deals:
- Save up to $2,100 on a wide range of 120Hz 4K HDR smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 51% on Samsung 120Hz QLED & OLED smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 50% on Sony 120Hz 4K smart TVs & bundles (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Vizio 120Hz smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 56% on LG 120Hz OLED & LED UHD smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 43% on a wide range of TCL 120Hz smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $49 on Hisense 120Hz Roku, Android & Google smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
More Smart TV Deals:
- Save up to 50% on Samsung smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 41% on TCL smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 56% on LG OLED & LED smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 50% on Sony LED & OLED smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
Searching for more savings? Click here to browse all the active deals available at Walmart. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)