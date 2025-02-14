BJ’s Wholesale Club to Open in Brooksville, Florida, on February 21

New location will bring unbeatable value, convenience and assortment to Brooksville

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. & BROOKSVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) announced today that its club in Brooksville, Florida, will open on February 21, 2025.

The club, located at 13085 Cortez Blvd., features an on-site BJ’s Gas location, with everyday low fuel prices and potential extra savings through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program. The gas station opened on February 6.

BJ’s offers unmatched value on everyday essentials in a convenient one-stop shop. Members save on fresh foods, produce, full-service deli items, fresh bakery goods, household essentials, home décor, pet supplies, toys, tech and more. BJ’s members love the true treasure-hunt shopping experience, finding new and exciting items with every visit.

“ We’re bringing unbeatable value with savings of up to 25% off grocery store prices every day to the families of Brooksville,” said Jeff Scott, Club Manager, Brooksville BJ’s Wholesale Club. “ We’re dedicated to serving the families who depend on us, and we’re excited to be part of the Brooksville community.”

BJ’s has a longstanding commitment to nourishing its communities. For over 15 years, it has worked with Feeding America and its network of food banks, providing more than 125 million meals for those in need. In Brooksville, BJ’s is partnering with Feeding Tampa Bay by donating produce, meat, dairy products and more every week.

“ Through our ongoing partnership with BJ’s Wholesale Club we’re able to continue addressing the needs of our neighbors and creating pathways to a better life,” said Thomas Mantz, President and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay. “ We’re grateful for the commitment and support of BJ’s Wholesale Club as we make an impact together.”

BJ’s members can choose from several time-saving options whether shopping online or in-club. Curbside pick-up, in-club pick-up, same-day delivery* and standard delivery are available on BJs.com, while members shopping in-club can use ExpressPay** through the BJ’s mobile app to scan products as they shop and skip the checkout line.

Additional member perks include:

Unbeatable grocery store prices: Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day

A risk-free membership: Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership

BJ’s coupons + manufacturers’ coupons: Members can combine BJ’s coupons with many manufacturers’ coupons for maximum savings

BJ’s Gas: Members can fill up at any BJ’s Gas® location at low prices. Plus, members can save even more through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program

Local shoppers can join the new club now with limited-time exclusive offers***. New members can sign up for The Club Card Membership at $25 for a 1-year membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal® or The Club+ Card Membership at $70 for a 1-year membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal®. The Club+ Card Membership holders receive 5¢ off/gal.‡ at BJ’s Gas and earn 2% back†† in rewards on most BJ’s purchases.

All BJ’s memberships are subject to BJ’s current membership terms; ask in-club or go to BJs.com/terms.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs focused on delivering significant value to its members and serving a shared purpose: “ We take care of the families who depend on us.” The company provides a wide assortment of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, fresh bakery, household essentials, various exclusive offerings, gas and more to deliver unbeatable value to smart-saving families. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and currently operates 250 clubs and 187 BJ's Gas® locations in 21 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, or Instagram.

About Feeding Tampa Bay

Feeding Tampa Bay is redefining what it means to feed our region, knowing that food alone will not solve hunger. By creating pathways to possibilities for nearly 1 million people, Feeding Tampa Bay connects and convenes solutions, partners, and resources that nourish long-term stability. As a member of the Feeding America network, we work to dismantle barriers for individuals, families, and seniors across West Central Florida. Feeding Tampa Bay — It’s possible. To learn more about Feeding Tampa Bay, visit www.feedingtampabay.org.

*Not available in all ZIP codes. Log in to your account to confirm availability.

**30 item and $750 limit/transaction. No paper coupons. No gift card, alcohol, cigarette, propane, appliance, firework, tire, or security-protected item purchases.

***BJ’s Easy Renewal® enrollment required; you authorize BJ’s to charge any payment method on record an annual recurring charge in the amount of the then-current membership fee for all memberships on your account, plus applicable tax, starting the 1st day of the month your membership expires (“Start Date”), without notice unless required by law. Visit your BJs.com account, a member services desk, or call 800-BJS-CLUB to manage or cancel BJ’s Easy Renewal; cancel before the Start Date to avoid being charged. New members only. Not combinable or redeemable for cash. Sales tax may apply. Valid at the Brooksville, FL, membership center and online at www.bjs.com/brooksville. Expires: 2/20/25.

††The Club+ Card members earn 2% back in rewards (up to $500/membership year) on eligible net BJ’s purchases in-club and online. Terms apply – see BJs.com/terms.

‡Terms apply – see BJs.com/terms.

Media:

Kirk Saville

Head of Corporate Communications

BJ’s Wholesale Club

ksaville@bjs.com

774-512-5597

Briana Keene

Sr. Manager, External Communications

BJ’s Wholesale Club

bkeene@bjs.com

774-512-6802