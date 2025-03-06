BJ’s Wholesale Club Announces Expansion into Texas as Part of Plan to Add 25-30 New Clubs Over Next Two Fiscal Years

Multiple Texas clubs and gas stations set to open in Dallas-Fort Worth area in early 2026

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) today announced plans to open 25-30 clubs over the next two fiscal years, including several clubs set for the Dallas-Fort Worth area starting in early 2026.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is a membership-based retailer that has been delivering unbeatable value and convenience to smart-saving families for over 40 years. BJ’s offers a large assortment of fresh produce, bakery goods, meat and dairy items as well as household essentials, consumer electronics, toys and apparel – a true one-stop shop. Many members do their weekly grocery shopping at BJ’s, saving up to 25% off grocery store prices every day and save even more by filling up at BJ’s Gas.

“ We are eager to continue our expansion by bringing unbeatable value, convenience and assortment to the Dallas-Fort Worth community,” said Bob Eddy, Chairman and CEO, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “ Economic expansion and a growing population make Texas a great fit for us. We believe our unique club model, which delivers savings of up to 25% off grocery store prices every day, will resonate with the families in this area. We look forward to living our purpose of ‘taking care of the families who depend on us’ in Texas.”

BJ’s has a longstanding commitment to the communities where its members and team members live and work. Established in 2004, the BJ’s Charitable Foundation provides essential needs to families through local and national non-profit partnerships. The Foundation focuses its giving efforts on three main pillars: hunger relief, education and health and wellness.

BJ’s is proud to partner with Feeding America and its network of food banks to help end hunger in the communities where it operates. For over 15 years, the partnership has provided more than 125 million meals for those in need. Once open, each new club in Texas will support a local food bank with weekly donations of produce, meat and dairy products.

BJ’s also announced several new locations set to open in 2025, including:

Delray Beach, Florida

Warner Robins, Georgia

Sevierville, Tennessee

Casselberry, Florida

The location in Delray Beach will be a BJ’s market – the second of the company's concept clubs. BJ’s market provides a convenient, expedited grocery shopping experience that will feature top-selling fresh foods, produce, sundries and seasonal products for members, with all the value and convenience that BJ’s members have come to know and love from the club.

“ Our newest BJ’s market will deliver an innovative approach to grocery shopping to the Delray Beach community,” said Bill Werner, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Development, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “ Members will be able to get unbeatable value on fresh food and weekly grocery needs in a quick and efficient shopping experience.”

The company’s plans for 25-30 clubs include previously announced club openings in early fiscal 2025:

Brooksville, Florida (opened February)

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (opened February)

Southern Pines, North Carolina (opening March 7)

Whippany, New Jersey

Staten Island, New York

BJ’s offers members several time-saving options whether online or in-club. Curbside pick-up, in-club pickup, same-day delivery and standard delivery are available on BJs.com, while members shopping in-club can use ExpressPay through the BJ’s mobile app to scan products as they shop and skip the checkout line.

Each new club location is expected to create between 100-150 jobs in its community. Team member development and training are a central focus at BJ’s Wholesale Club. Those interested in becoming a BJ’s team member can visit BJs.com/careers for information on available opportunities.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs focused on delivering significant value to its members and serving a shared purpose: “ We take care of the families who depend on us.” The company provides a wide assortment of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, fresh bakery, household essentials, various exclusive offerings, gas and more to deliver unbeatable value to smart-saving families. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and currently operates 252 clubs and 188 BJ's Gas® locations in 21 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, or Instagram.

