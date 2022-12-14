<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
BizAnalytica Welcomes Andy Norman as Senior Vice President, Delivery

Customers benefit from outstanding delivery experience

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BizAnalytica, a North America National Systems Integrator and provider of data analytics services, announced today the addition of Andy Norman as Senior Vice President of Delivery to their executive team, responsible for all consultants, customer projects and customer success.


This addition adds scalable delivery operations to an already experienced BizAnalytica delivery team. “Andy is the perfect fit for BizAnalytica.” said Mark Shirman, BizAnalytica CEO. “His extensive expertise leading delivery and operations brings incredible value to our company and to our clients. With Andy on board, our customers will receive best-in-class delivery of their data solutions.”

Norman brings than 25 years of senior management consulting service experience, including his recent 10+ years at Mobiquity, Inc, where he held several different executive positions including Delivery and Operations.

“Customer’s data environments and opportunities for that data are exploding. This has fueled BizAnalytica’s growth. Our focus on scalability & quality/customer satisfaction attracted me to the opportunity.” said Norman.

BizAnalytica is an industry-leading provider of data modernization solutions and managed services. We specialize in helping companies achieve exceptional business outcomes by transforming, simplifying, integrating, and optimizing their data management strategy and infrastructure.

BizAnalytica offers a full range of professional data services, including architectural design, system integration, data migration, automation, management, and analytics.

BizAnalytica focuses exclusively on data and how it helps drive your business to greater scalability and success. Biz consultants have deep expertise and decades of experience working with Fortune 500 enterprises to define a smart data modernization strategy that results in intelligent, data-driven decisions that stimulate revenue and growth.

Rick Cameron

Marketing@bizanalytica.com

