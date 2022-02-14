Home Business Wire Bitwise’s Sales Team Receives DACFP Certification in Blockchain and Digital Assets
Bitwise’s 18-person sales team has more than 160 years of cumulative financial services experience, coming from BlackRock, Deutsche Bank, UBS, and First Trust, among other traditional financial companies.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitwise Asset Management, the world’s largest crypto index fund manager with over $1.3 billion AUM,1 today announced that its entire sales team has passed the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals’ continuing education program. All now hold a Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets.

“We are proud to have our entire nationwide sales team receive DACFP’s Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets,” said Hunter Horsley, Bitwise’s CEO. “The knowledge our team has attained by completing the course will enhance our ability to provide our clients the best guidance in the industry.”

Bitwise’s sales team is composed of 18 dedicated professionals, led by Mick McLaughlin, Chief Distribution Officer, who has been named one of the top 10 most influential people in ETFs. The sales team also boasts more than 160 years of cumulative financial services industry experience as alumni of BlackRock, Deutsche Bank, UBS, and First Trust, among other traditional financial companies.

“We congratulate Bitwise Asset Management’s sales team on this outstanding achievement,” said DACFP founder Ric Edelman. “Their accomplishment clearly demonstrates Bitwise’s commitment to serving their clients’ best interests, and their clients can be confident that they are getting top-notch guidance about blockchain and digital assets from everyone on the Bitwise team.”

1 As of December 31, 2021.

About DACFP

The Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals is the leading financial education company dedicated to advancing the financial industry’s awareness, knowledge, and understanding of blockchain and digital assets. Founded by Ric Edelman, widely considered the nation’s most acclaimed financial advisor, DACFP connects the financial services and digital assets communities via in-person and online events, and provides extensive educational content via blogs, videos, and articles at DACFP.com. Its flagship program, the Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets, is the first and largest certificate program of its kind—an online self-study program featuring a world-class faculty and 13 CE credits. Thousands of financial professionals from hundreds of firms in seven countries have already enrolled.

About Bitwise Asset Management

Based in San Francisco, Bitwise is one of the largest and fastest-growing crypto asset managers. As of December 31, 2021, Bitwise managed more than $1.3 billion across an expanding suite of investment solutions. The firm is known for managing the world’s largest crypto index fund (OTCQX: BITW) and pioneering products spanning Bitcoin, Ethereum, DeFi, and crypto-focused equity indexes. Bitwise focuses on partnering with financial advisors and investment professionals to provide quality education and research. The team at Bitwise combines expertise in technology with decades of experience in traditional asset management and indexing, coming from firms including BlackRock, Blackstone, Meta, and Google, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Bitwise is backed by leading institutional investors and asset management executives and has been profiled in Institutional Investor, CNBC, Barron’s, Bloomberg, and The Wall Street Journal.

