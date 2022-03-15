Bitwise Launches First Full-Length TV Ad, Highlighting Importance of a Trusted Guide in Crypto

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitwise Asset Management, the world’s leader in crypto index funds, today announced the launch of the firm’s first full-length TV ad campaign, “Crypto Doesn’t Have to Be Overwhelming,” designed to raise awareness of Bitwise’s role as a trusted guide in crypto.

Beginning March 14, an inaugural 30-second spot will run in regular rotation on two of the nation’s largest business cable networks, with additional exposure in social media channels to follow. The ad, designed to evoke the sense of confusion and indecision that can accompany crypto investing for many, centers on a young engaged couple out to dinner with the bride-to-be’s father. When the fiancé is tasked with ordering from what looks like a wine menu, he quickly feels the pressure of making the right choice during a high-stakes moment. He soon benefits from the timely help of an empathetic expert, who helps guide him toward a solution that delights the table. With the tagline, “Crypto doesn’t have to be overwhelming,” the commercial ends by emphasizing the value of an indexed approach to investing.

“Today, Bitwise acts as a guide to tens of thousands of investors who are navigating the many complexities of the crypto space,” said Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley. “With this ad, we wanted to convey that role through a fun story and portray the kind of professionalism with which we provide our expertise. Over the next few years, we believe most investors will have a 1% to 10% allocation to crypto but will want a guide for the long-term journey. We wanted to make sure people know that’s exactly what we do.”

The ad’s creative concepting and production was done in partnership with San Francisco-based creative studio Bonfire Labs, who also helped develop the firm’s first-ever TV ad, a 15-second spot, in November.

“It was a true partnership from day one with the Bitwise team. It was both inspiring and refreshing to work with a seasoned group of financial pros in this new and exciting space. We can’t wait to share the campaign with the world,” said Chris Weldon, Partner and Head of Creative and Strategy at Bonfire Labs.

The commercial is the first of several that will run throughout 2022 and is aimed primarily at reaching financial advisors and investment professionals, an audience with whom Bitwise has forged strong relationships since its founding in 2017. Investors are increasingly leaning on these advisors for advice navigating crypto markets, with 94% of advisors having received questions from clients about crypto in 2021.

”There are a lot of things to love about this ad: the performances, the storytelling, the message,” said Bitwise Head of Creative Ricky McRoskey. “But what we love most is that it captures Bitwise’s essence: delivering expertise in a way that’s approachable, authentic, and smart. This ad campaign reinforces our mission of bringing the world of crypto opportunities to everyone with a human touch.”

To watch the 30-second TV ad, please click here.

ABOUT BITWISE ASSET MANAGEMENT

Based in San Francisco, Bitwise is one of the largest and fastest-growing crypto asset managers. As of December 31, 2021, Bitwise managed over $1.3 billion across an expanding suite of investment solutions. The firm is known for managing the world’s largest crypto index fund (OTCQX: BITW) and pioneering products spanning Bitcoin, Ethereum, DeFi and crypto-focused equity indexes. Bitwise focuses on partnering with financial advisors and investment professionals to provide quality education and research. The team at Bitwise combines expertise in technology with decades of experience in traditional asset management and indexing, coming from firms including BlackRock, Blackstone, Facebook and Google, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Bitwise is backed by leading institutional investors and asset management executives, and has been profiled in Institutional Investor, CNBC, Barron’s, Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal.

ABOUT BONFIRE LABS

Bonfire Labs is a creative studio born and bred in San Francisco. The company has long-running partnerships with many of the best brands in the world. In the parlance of our times, Bonfire Labs is scalable as hell.* Their flexible model fits process, talent, and timeline to any given project—not the other way around.

*Strategy, brand platforms, integrated campaigns, broadcast spots, web content, social, launch films, product and educational films, popcorn…they make it all.

