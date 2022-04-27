Bitwarden Rolls Out New Username Generator to All Users

In addition to passwords and passphrases, the Bitwarden Generator now helps you create secure and unique usernames for all your accounts.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitwarden, the open source password manager trusted by millions of businesses and individuals, today announced a new username generator, augmenting the existing password generator. A popular request from the highly-valued community, this new Bitwarden Generator is available to all Bitwarden plans. Users are now able to instantly and easily create secure and unique usernames and passwords to save in their Bitwarden vault.

Add More Security to Logins Quickly and Easily

“Usernames often come as an afterthought and commonly include a primary email address, a first initial and last name, or even a birth year,” Kyle Spearrin, founder and CTO of Bitwarden explains. “Treating usernames with care can be a great way to boost security and privacy practices online.” Using the Bitwarden Generator to create both unique usernames and passwords ensures that a potential data leak from one service does not put any other accounts at risk, or reveal any useful information about a user for hackers to leverage in future attacks.

Use the Bitwarden Generator to Easily Create Unique Usernames

The generator offers an option for creating a random “plus addressed email,” such as user+6ehmqu@email.com, for email providers that support this capability. Plus addressing provides extra options for mailbox management and may also reveal any services that have sold email addresses to third-parties. Other options include a generated email address at a specific domain for a catch-all email account, or a simple random word and number to be used as a non-email username.

Everyone should have access to internet security no matter their budget. In line with this cause, Bitwarden includes the ability to generate secure usernames and passwords in every plan within the Bitwarden desktop app, web client, and browser extensions, providing a valuable security tool accessible by all.

Generating usernames in mobile applications will appear in a future release.

ABOUT BITWARDEN

Bitwarden empowers organizations and individuals to safely store and share sensitive data. With a transparent, open source approach to password management, Bitwarden makes it easy for users to extend robust security practices to all of their online experiences—no matter their location or device. Cloud and self-hosted options give customers flexibility to meet the most stringent security requirements. Bitwarden is available in nearly 40 languages with a passionate global community of security experts and enthusiasts. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California and has a globally distributed team. Learn more at bitwarden.com

Start a free 7-day trial for business plans at https://bitwarden.com/pricing/business/

Contacts

Janel Steinberg (US) / Danielle Hines (UK)



Liberty Communications for Bitwarden



bitwarden@libertycomms.com

+1 415 429 5652 / +44 207 751 4444