Bitwarden Enhances Password Management at Scale for Business Users

New admin password reset empowers enterprise administrators to reset forgotten master passwords

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitwarden, the leading open source password manager for business, today announced a broader set of password management features for enterprises seeking to ensure password security at scale.

Admin Password Reset, a new policy feature available to Bitwarden enterprise plan customers, provides designated administrators the ability to reset passwords on end-user accounts if an employee loses or forgets their Bitwarden password.

With this added feature, administrators can now seamlessly provision new master passwords or delegate that control to other administrators, along with password policies for complexity, strength, and minimum length. Password reset requests get resolved quickly, end-users regain access and maintain continuity of their password management, and companies strengthen overall security for critical tools and assets.

Admin Password Reset and the Personal Vault

The Admin Password Reset rollout remains consistent with the Bitwarden zero-knowledge encryption model. Bitwarden Enterprise customers have the option to activate Admin Password Reset, allowing for broader continuity of use with a password manager. For example, Bitwarden allows Admin Password Reset to be on, but not required so that end-users have the choice to opt-in or out of the feature. Alternatively, if a company decides not to enable this capability, and administrators take a hands-off approach to Personal Vaults, end users remain completely responsible for their master password. For more information, read our blog on The Importance of the Personal Vault for Teams and Enterprises.

Protecting the Modern Enterprise Starts with Secure Passwords

The Bitwarden mission to uphold open source transparency, end-to-end encryption, and full cross-platform access ensures enterprises a path to password management success. Many solution enhancements reflect direct and on-going input from the Bitwarden community. Recent enterprise developments include:

Enterprise single sign-on leverages an organization’s existing Identity Provider (IdP)

leverages an organization’s existing Identity Provider (IdP) Personal ownership policy requires users to save Vault Items to an Organization

Custom role configuration allows for granular user permissions

Bitwarden Send delivers a secure, simple way to share information directly with another person

Expanded biometrics across device types to unlock your Vault

Emergency access to designate Vault access to trusted emergency contacts

For more information about Admin Password Reset, please visit the Bitwarden blog.

ABOUT BITWARDEN

Bitwarden empowers organizations and individuals to safely store and share sensitive data. With a transparent, open source approach to password management, Bitwarden makes it easy for users to extend robust security practices to all of their online experiences—no matter their location or device. Cloud and self-hosted options give customers flexibility to meet the most stringent security requirements. Bitwarden is available in nearly 40 languages with a passionate global community of security experts and enthusiasts. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California and has a globally distributed team. Learn more at bitwarden.com

Start a free 7-day trial for business plans at https://bitwarden.com/pricing/business/

Contacts

Janel Steinberg (US) / Danielle Hines (UK)



Liberty Communications for Bitwarden



bitwarden@libertycomms.com

+1 415 429 5652 / +44 207 751 4444