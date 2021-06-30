Home Business Wire Bitwarden Enhances Password Management at Scale for Business Users
Business Wire

Bitwarden Enhances Password Management at Scale for Business Users

di Business Wire

New admin password reset empowers enterprise administrators to reset forgotten master passwords

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitwarden, the leading open source password manager for business, today announced a broader set of password management features for enterprises seeking to ensure password security at scale.

Admin Password Reset, a new policy feature available to Bitwarden enterprise plan customers, provides designated administrators the ability to reset passwords on end-user accounts if an employee loses or forgets their Bitwarden password.

With this added feature, administrators can now seamlessly provision new master passwords or delegate that control to other administrators, along with password policies for complexity, strength, and minimum length. Password reset requests get resolved quickly, end-users regain access and maintain continuity of their password management, and companies strengthen overall security for critical tools and assets.

Admin Password Reset and the Personal Vault

The Admin Password Reset rollout remains consistent with the Bitwarden zero-knowledge encryption model. Bitwarden Enterprise customers have the option to activate Admin Password Reset, allowing for broader continuity of use with a password manager. For example, Bitwarden allows Admin Password Reset to be on, but not required so that end-users have the choice to opt-in or out of the feature. Alternatively, if a company decides not to enable this capability, and administrators take a hands-off approach to Personal Vaults, end users remain completely responsible for their master password. For more information, read our blog on The Importance of the Personal Vault for Teams and Enterprises.

Protecting the Modern Enterprise Starts with Secure Passwords

The Bitwarden mission to uphold open source transparency, end-to-end encryption, and full cross-platform access ensures enterprises a path to password management success. Many solution enhancements reflect direct and on-going input from the Bitwarden community. Recent enterprise developments include:

  • Enterprise single sign-on leverages an organization’s existing Identity Provider (IdP)
  • Personal ownership policy requires users to save Vault Items to an Organization
  • Custom role configuration allows for granular user permissions
  • Bitwarden Send delivers a secure, simple way to share information directly with another person
  • Expanded biometrics across device types to unlock your Vault
  • Emergency access to designate Vault access to trusted emergency contacts

For more information about Admin Password Reset, please visit the Bitwarden blog.

ABOUT BITWARDEN

Bitwarden empowers organizations and individuals to safely store and share sensitive data. With a transparent, open source approach to password management, Bitwarden makes it easy for users to extend robust security practices to all of their online experiences—no matter their location or device. Cloud and self-hosted options give customers flexibility to meet the most stringent security requirements. Bitwarden is available in nearly 40 languages with a passionate global community of security experts and enthusiasts. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California and has a globally distributed team. Learn more at bitwarden.com

Start a free 7-day trial for business plans at https://bitwarden.com/pricing/business/

Contacts

Janel Steinberg (US) / Danielle Hines (UK)

Liberty Communications for Bitwarden

bitwarden@libertycomms.com
+1 415 429 5652 / +44 207 751 4444

Articoli correlati

New App, Picticular, Allows Consumers to Find Movies on Any Streaming Platform Ending the Constant Frustration of Searching for Entertainment Content

Business Wire Business Wire -
Similar to a Dating App, Consumers Swipe Right and Left to Satisfy Their Entertainment Needs Saban Studios Steps Up to...
Continua a leggere

All Wireless & Prepaid Expo Hosts 13th Expo in Las Vegas

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Wireless Industry Gets Back to Business LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IoT--All Wireless & Prepaid Expo, the largest combined show for the...
Continua a leggere

SYN Ventures Debuts with $165+ Million Fund to Invest in Companies Ready to Disrupt the Cybersecurity Industry

Business Wire Business Wire -
Founded by former Fortune 500 CISOs Jay Leek and Patrick Heim, Firm reveals three investments: Sevco Security, SynSaber &...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

New App, Picticular, Allows Consumers to Find Movies on Any Streaming Platform Ending the...

Business Wire