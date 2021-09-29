Bitwarden Celebrates the “Do Your Part, #BeCyberSmart” Initiative

Company Offering Tips and Guides Throughout October’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bitwarden—Bitwarden, the leading open source password manager for both consumers and business, today announced the launch of free cybersecurity resources and materials to help companies and individuals stay safe during Cybersecurity Awareness Month. This is aligned with the Bitwarden mission that everyone should have the right to protect their digital identity.

In concert with “Do Your Part, #BeCyberSmart,” Bitwarden will be rolling out the following educational resources:

Bitwarden Webcast: Getting Ahead of 2022 IT Security Trends: A live webcast discussion on emerging IT security trends as organizations gear up for 2022. Join Bitwarden for poll results, conversations, and tips on how companies can strengthen their IT tech stacks for 2022 and beyond. Register at the following link for the October 5th event, which kicks off at 1:00pm EST: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/2022-it-security/register

Daily doses of cybersecurity tips, tricks, and new content: Part of a month-long security calendar offering educational materials that highlight online security best practices, as well as user stories, articles, and videos. Visit the following link for the Bitwarden resource hub: https://bitwarden.com/blog/cybersecurity-awareness-month-resource-hub/

Cybersecurity Survey – What’s in your cybersecurity stack?: Bitwarden is conducting a survey to better understand how security enthusiasts build their cybersecurity stacks. Take the survey at the following link: https://hp80l06busw.typeform.com/bitwarden. Results will be revealed later in the month.

Bitwarden Vault Hours: office hours for the Bitwarden community: Get the latest details on all things security and password management. Hear from fellow Bitwarden colleagues on how they approach their own security. Save your spot at the following link for the October 29th event, starting at 12:00pm EST:



https://bitwarden.com/vaulthours

According to a survey conducted on behalf of Bitwarden earlier this year, 1 in 3 Americans reported being part of a data breach in the last 18 months. Having a secure password is the first step in protecting your digital assets.

“The Do Your Part, #BeCyberSmart initiative is focused on how we all can put our best effort forward when it comes to cybersecurity best practices, which we know is important because of the serious password-related breaches we’ve seen in the news this year,” said Bitwarden CEO Michael Crandell. “Password management is a critical part of the solution and Cybersecurity Awareness Month gives Bitwarden another opportunity to arm consumers and companies with the information they need to make informed decisions and stay vigilant.”

Try Bitwarden as an individual across all of your devices for free, or upgrade to the Bitwarden Premium Account for just $10/year at https://bitwarden.com/pricing/. To enable your workplace, start a free 7-day trial for business plans at https://bitwarden.com/pricing/business/.

Bitwarden empowers organizations and individuals to safely store and share sensitive data. With a transparent, open source approach to password management, Bitwarden makes it easy for users to extend robust security practices to all of their online experiences — no matter their location or device. Cloud and self-hosted options give customers the flexibility to meet the most stringent security requirements. Bitwarden is available in nearly 40 languages with a passionate global community of security experts and enthusiasts. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California and has a globally distributed team. Learn more at bitwarden.com.

