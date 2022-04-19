Bittrex Global’s IEO Platform Starting Block Gears Up for YellowHeart Debut

VADUZ, Liechtenstein–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bittrex Global, a leading digital asset exchange, today welcomes the YellowHeart Protocol, an NFT platform poised to disrupt the ticketing and music industries, to its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) platform, Bittrex Global Starting Block.

By using blockchain technologies, the YellowHeart Protocol is transforming what tickets can do and how they are created, sold and resold. Through the protocol, tickets are now offered as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and enhanced with new capabilities enabled by the HRTS (pronounced “Hearts”) utility token. In contrast to traditional tickets, NFT tickets offer music, video, and engaging experiences. They enable artists to communicate directly with their fans and provide artists and venues with a share of the proceeds any time a ticket is resold.

The YellowHeart Protocol was created to bring together an entire ecosystem – composed of fans, artists, sports teams, brands, venues, event promoters, and more – to participate in this leap forward. This community comes together at the YellowHeart NFT marketplace, which can be accessed online at yh.io or via the YellowHeart mobile app for iOS and Android.

“In addition to ticket NFTs, the YellowHeart marketplace also offers music NFTs, collectible NFTs and community NFTs. It is already the premier place for musicians to participate in the NFT revolution, where artists like Maroon 5, The Beatles and XXXTentacion are being joined by a rapidly growing community of creators. With the launch of the HRTS token anyone can now join this community; HRTS token holders will be able to engage with each other in innovative ways, creating a decentralized, peer-to-peer platform for ticketing and entertainment. We are proud to be the YellowHeart ecosystem’s founding member and technology provider,” said Josh Katz, founder and CEO of YellowHeart LLC.

“We are pleased to have selected YellowHeart as the first project to be launched on Starting Block. It displays strong signs of promise in the new world of Web 3 ticketing and music, and we are happy to support and generate more awareness around this project through our IEO platform,” said Stephen Stonberg, CEO of Bittrex Global.

“After our team drove an exhaustive, multi-month IEO qualification process, HRTS was selected as the first project to debut on Starting Block for many reasons, including the quality of its token utility value, fully-diluted valuation, circulating supply and demand balance, product roadmap, team experience, brand, and partner accomplishments. We’re excited for the future of the YellowHeart Protocol and think the addition of the HRTS token to the Bittrex Global ecosystem will add significant value for all of our users, especially for those who are lucky enough to get into the IEO,” said Chris Sinkey, Listing Director and Chief Business Officer at Bittrex Global.

Emerging projects looking to IEO can utilize and leverage Bittrex Global’s reputation as one of the most secure digital asset exchanges in the world, committed to using advanced security protocols while remaining compliant with the wide range of regulatory measures across the globe.

The YellowHeart Protocol (HRTS) token sale will launch at 13:00 UTC on May 10, 2022 on Bittrex Global Starting Block.

Learn more: https://global.bittrex.com/Market/Index?MarketName=USDT-HRTS

Disclaimer:

This release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus that could be obtained from the issuer or selling security holder and that would contain detailed information about the issuer, as well as financial statements. There is no present intention to register any part of the present or proposed offering in the United States.

ABOUT YELLOWHEART PROTOCOL

The YellowHeart Protocol uses blockchain and NFT technologies to disrupt the ticketing industry and transform how artists and fans connect.

ABOUT YELLOWHEART LLC

YellowHeart LLC is the technology provider and launch partner for the YellowHeart platform. Its marketplace for ticket NFTs, music NFTs, and community tokens attracts premier artists such as the Kings of Leon, Maroon 5, XXXTentacion, Brandi Carlile, ZHU, and more.

ABOUT BITTREX GLOBAL

Bittrex Global, the most secure digital asset exchange in the world, serves both retail and institutional clients, globally. Committed to helping users build wealth, Bittrex Global facilitates the purchase and trade of over 250 tokens. Through its use of cutting-edge technology, advanced security protocols, and a sophisticated elastic multi-stage wallet strategy the company provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike. Bittrex Global is a key player in driving widespread adoption of secure and decentralized methods to building wealth while remaining compliant and adhering to the wide array of regulatory measures across the globe.

Bittrex Global GmbH is registered with the Financial Market Authority under Law of 3 October 2019 on Tokens and TT Service Providers (TVTG) in Liechtenstein to operate as a TT Exchange Service Provider, TT Token Depositary, and Token Issuer on behalf and for the account of third parties. Bittrex Global (Bermuda) Limited is regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority and licensed as a Class F Digital Asset Business under the Bermuda Digital Asset Business Act 2018 to operate as a digital asset exchange, provide custodial wallet services, and operate as a digital asset derivative exchange provider.

