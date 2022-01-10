Bittrex Global Names Paul Grier as Chief Marketing Officer

HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bittrex Global, the leading digital asset exchange, announced today the appointment of Paul Grier as Chief Marketing Officer for the company. His term began on January 1, 2022.

Mr. Grier brings over two decades of strategic marketing and communications experience to Bittrex Global, having previously held senior leadership roles at companies including ICAP, NEX Group, CME Group, and most recently the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) where he led a range of marketing and communications initiatives resulting from the transaction with Refinitiv, one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure.

“Paul is a seasoned marketing leader bringing a wealth of experience to his role at Bittrex Global,” says Stephen Stonberg, CEO of Bittrex Global. “Bittrex Global is the category-defining digital asset exchange designed to ensure safety and security. We are entering our next phase of growth through the rollout of new initiatives and products; as crypto exchanges become ever more integrated with mainstream financial institutions, Paul’s experience in financial services will elevate the launch of offerings primed for rollout in 2022 and beyond.”

In his new role at Bittrex Global, Mr. Grier will oversee internal and external marketing directives, spearhead activities related to growing brand awareness and expansion, and will be responsible for managing Bittrex Global’s extensive client communication portfolio. He’ll also be instrumental to the development of new strategic initiatives that will complement core and flagship products.

“I am very excited to join Bittrex Global and help the company continue to blaze a trail as a leader and visionary in the digital asset exchange space,” said Paul Grier. “Bittrex Global is a leading example of how crypto exchanges can operate robustly and securely and to the highest standards of legal scrutiny, while actively campaigning for greater regulatory clarity. Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology are only going to have an increasing impact on how we all do business, and I am hugely excited to be part of this revolution and to help Bittrex Global continue on its extraordinary and unstoppable journey.”

ABOUT BITTREX GLOBAL



Bittrex Global, the most secure digital asset exchange in the world, serves both retail and institutional clients, globally. Committed to helping users build wealth, Bittrex Global facilitates the purchase and trade of over 250 tokens. Through its use of cutting-edge technology, advanced security protocols, and a sophisticated elastic multi-stage wallet strategy the company provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike. Bittrex Global is a key player in driving widespread adoption of secure and decentralized methods to building wealth while remaining compliant and adhering to the wide array of regulatory measures across the globe. Learn more: https://global.bittrex.com/

