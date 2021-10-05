BitTitan Names Joseph Nguyen Director of Information Security

Tech industry veteran will oversee company-wide security, bringing more than two decades of expertise to the role

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BitTitan®, a global leader in migrations and managed services automation with a family of solutions including MigrationWiz®, Voleer® and Perspectium®, today announced Joseph Nguyen as the company’s first director of information security. In this role, Nguyen will oversee security operations across all BitTitan products and departments. He will spearhead additional security governance initiatives to monitor and enforce company-wide security policies and procedures, which will further mitigate risk for BitTitan and every one of their customers as the company continues to grow.





“Joseph brings to BitTitan extensive knowledge and expertise in the areas of global security, compliance, DevOps and IT management,” said Geeman Yip, BitTitan founder and CEO. “Ensuring the highest levels of security for our customers and team has always been a top priority at BitTitan. As we expand our solutions across diverse markets, we’re focused on enhancing and strengthening our approach to security and establishing a unified vision for our company. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome a dedicated security expert like Joseph into this role to help bring this vision to life.”

Joseph will take the helm of BitTitan’s well-managed security program, which outlines highly structured security controls guiding the company’s product development efforts, quality assurance and deployments. He’ll also assume leadership over the company’s security and compliance awareness training programs.

Most recently, Nguyen served as Perspectium’s director of DevOps, overseeing security and compliance certifications for the company in San Diego, where he’ll continue to work. BitTitan acquired Perspectium in April 2021.

Before joining Perspectium, Nguyen was the director of software engineering at NBC Universal in Los Angeles, where his responsibilities included managing the cybersecurity and compliance for domestic and international filmed programming.

“I am thrilled to move into this new role at BitTitan, which is truly an innovative and industry-leading cloud enablement company,” said Nguyen. “BitTitan has established its reputation as a market leader with unique products such as MigrationWiz, Voleer and Perspectium. Our company has proven its capabilities in securely migrating data for companies across the globe and in industries where data protection is of the utmost importance, including health care, finance, education and government. I am committed to delivering the highest level of security to our customers, partners and employees.”

Nguyen holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Toronto and a master’s degree in physics from Princeton University.

