BitOoda Receives New York BitLicense

Firm to Build Out NY Digital Asset Ecosystem with Compliant Institutional Financial Services

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bitcoin–BitOoda Digital, a subsidiary of BitOoda Holdings, announced that the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) has granted the company a Virtual Currency License, also known as the BitLicense. With this approval, BitOoda Digital is now allowed to compliantly cover institutional clients in New York and also to establish its headquarters in the global financial center of New York City. BitOoda plans to build the leading sell-side research sales firm, which does not exist in the current digital asset market.

“We are grateful for the constructive and collaborative experience we had in working with the DFS team, and we’re thrilled to be able to serve New York cryptocurrency clients,” BitOoda CEO Tim Kelly stated. “This represents a great example of the public and private sectors coming together to thoughtfully drive responsible innovation and will give greater confidence to digital asset investors, as our goal is to bring more institutional capital to rapidly grow the asset class in a fully-regulated manner.”

BitOoda COO and Chief Compliance Officer Tom Nath added, “We look forward to leveraging our latest regulatory approval to enhance transparency and professionalism in the New York digital asset marketplace, and to drive adoption through the expansion of compliant digital asset financial solutions available to the growing number of sophisticated institutional clients.”

Contact sales@bitooda.io to discuss BitOoda Digital’s brokerage services or the other offerings in BitOoda’s global platform, including derivatives brokerage, proprietary hedging solutions, investment banking, consulting, and research and advisory services.

About BitOoda: BitOoda Holdings Inc. is a global digital asset financial services platform providing innovative and compliant capital markets solutions for institutional clients. BitOoda is the only institutional platform regulated by the SEC, the CFTC, and the DFS. BitOoda’s subsidiaries include BitOoda Digital LLC, which holds a NY DFS Virtual Currency License; Ooda Commodities LLC, a CFTC/NFA-registered Introducing Broker; and BitOoda Technologies LLC, an SEC/FINRA-registered Broker-Dealer specifically authorized to transact in Digital Securities. For more information, please visit www.bitooda.io or email info@bitooda.io.

Contacts

Tom Nath



BitOoda Holdings, Inc.



sales@bitooda.io